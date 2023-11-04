A bench warrant has been authorised for Nigerian businessman Cletus Ibeto in N4.8bn Fraud Case

The billionaire entrepreneur is being charged over allegations related to fraud, forgery, bridge of trust, etc

Ibeto's lawyer claims his unavailability is a result of a challenging health issue

On Friday, November 3, 2023, Justice I.O. Ijelu, presiding over the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, Lagos, issued a bench warrant for the apprehension of businessman Chief Cletus Ibeto.

This was disclosed in a statement posted on the official Twitter (now X) page of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Ibeto failed to make an appearance in court for his arraignment regarding an alleged N4.8 billion fraud case. Photo credit - EFCC, IBETO

The defendant, along with Ibeto Energy Development Company and Odoh Holdings, is facing a 10-count indictment brought forth by the EFCC.

The charges include false pretences, fraudulent conversion of property, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and deception.

Ibeto failed to appear in previous arraignments

On October 5, 2023, the judge scheduled the arraignment of Ibeto and co-defendants for November 3, 2023. This decision came after a request and subsequent appeal by Ibeto's lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN.

During the hearing, the defence counsel, while requesting the adjournment, informed the court that he did not possess a medical report in court to account for the defendant's absence.

He further argued that the matter in question could be resolved through discussions between the complainant and the defendants.

During the previous hearing, Justice Ijelu expressed concerns regarding the defence counsel's apparent attempts to mislead the court.

The judge emphasised that the defendant could not evade their court appearance and subsequently adjourned the case until November 3, 2023, for the arraignment of the defendants.

Ibeto is absent again from court

During the proceedings on Friday, Ibeto was once again absent in the courtroom.

The EFCC's counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, informed the court that the purpose of the day's proceedings was the arraignment, noting the defendants' previous absences on September 28 and October 5, 2023.

The defence counsel, D.A. Awosika, SAN, apologised for his client's nonattendance, citing an underlying ailment and the defendant's advanced age with associated health concerns.

After considering the arguments presented, Justice Ijelu issued a concise ruling, emphasising that the defendant must enter his plea before further applications could be addressed.

EFCC applies for arrest warrant on Ibeto

Subsequently, Jacobs applied to the court to issue a bench warrant for the defendant's arrest.

However, the court determined that there was no substantial reason presented to explain the defendant's persistent absence.

The presiding judge subsequently rejected the defence's objection to the application for a bench warrant.

The judge ruled in favour of the bench warrant application, and as a result, the case was further adjourned until November 15, 2023, for the arraignment.

