President Tinubu will be meeting with a delegation from the UEA in Nigeria for discussion

This is after an earlier discussion on the issue Tinubu stopped over in Abu Dhabi

It is expected that the suspension of flight and visa will be the focus of the discussion

A delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrived in Abuja to conclude discussions on the potential easing of Nigeria's visa requirements.

The panel will also discuss beginning flight operations between the two countries.

The Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, had earlier met with the leadership of the UAE to settle the flight issues between both countries.

The UAE delegation is scheduled to meet with Nigerian officials in the coming days. Photo Credit: © Naufal MQ

Source: Getty Images

Recall that the UAE official recently denied the claim that the Arab nation had lifted the visa ban imposed on Nigerian travellers after a report said otherwise.

Delegation to meet Tinubu

The UAE delegation comprises state representatives, including Alshehhu Rasheed, Teo Teck San, Almannaei Khalid, Alhosani Talal, and Janahi Asma, BusinessDay reported.

They are scheduled to meet with Nigerian officials in the coming days. The discussion will be centred on reestablishing diplomatic ties and addressing the problems that caused the suspension of flights and visas.

Due to Emirates income being kept in Nigeria without being remitted to the airline, the UAE stopped operating its airlines, Emirates and Etihad Airways, in Nigeria and stopped issuing visas to Nigerians.

During his stopover in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, President Tinubu spoke with President Mohamed bin Zayad al Nahyan about mending diplomatic ties.

These negotiations are expected to open the door for Emirates Airlines' flights to resume, including 21 weekly flights with two daily flights from Dubai to Lagos and one daily flight from Dubai to Abuja. Flights on Air Peace to the UAE are also likely to resume in exchange.

UAE Imposes Total Visa Ban on Nigerians, Sends Woman to Jail for Posting Detained Travellers at Airport

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) immigration authorities have imposed a visa ban on Nigerians, Legit.ng reported.

The nation reports that the Middle East country notes that all submitted applications will be rejected and fees non-refundable.

The development is the latest in a series of back-and-forths between the Nigerian and UAE immigration authorities on visa restrictions and their engagement with Nigerians who wish to visit.

Source: Legit.ng