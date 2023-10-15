Africa's largest sugar producer, Dangote Refinery, has said it intends to produce 1.5 million metric tonnes of sugar annually

The company said it will also create an additional 8,000 jobs for Nigerians through its expansion projects

The company said it will generate about 32 megawatts of electricity through its installation of new turbines and high-pressure boilers

The Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Sugar Refinery, Sylvain Judex, has announced that the company plans an ambitious annual production of 1.5 million metric tonnes of sugar, galvanized by their recent merger and expansion initiatives.

The company's CEO disclosed the information to journalists during a facility tour in the Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Friday, October 13, 2023, stating that the expansion campaign has produced results.

Aliko Dangote, Chairman of the Dangote Refinery Credit: Anadoly Agency

Source: Getty Images

Dangote Sugar to employ 8,000 Nigerians

During its worst days, the Dangote Group took control of the business in 2002 and sited on a vast 32,000-hectare land in the Local Government.

The Group turned the company's fortunes around through a series of investments, according to a Nairametrics report.

Judex stated that the environmentally friendly growth aligns with the high environmental standards, which ensures zero pollution of the environment while generating about 8,000 jobs for Nigerians.

The Sugar Refinery is designed to enhance its production capacity, generate new employment opportunities, and increase Nigeria's workforce.

Dangote Sugar set a goal to achieve an 8,000 workforce, which coincided with its projected daily crushing of 17,000 tonnes of sugarcane at the company.

The company moves to generate 32 megawatts of electricity

Judex revealed that the growth will create additional job opportunities for the community and contribute to broader economic prosperity.

He said:

"We are into business to make the prosperity of our community, and everybody will be carried along. We are not in business to make profits," he said.

According to him, the enhancement of the Sugar Refinery is expected to produce 32 megawatts of electricity by installing new turbines and high-pressure boilers that could generate 90 tonnes of steam hourly.

The Refinery is the largest producer of sugar in Africa.

