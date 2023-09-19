The Dangote Group has inducted a new group of graduate trainees

Aliko Dangote restated commitment to massive investments in various sectors of the economy

He said his three new business portfolios are worth over $20bn in refinery, petrochemical and fertiliser

Dangote Industries Limited has reiterated its commitment to provide Nigerians with job opportunities.

According to the group in a statement its ongoing investments in vital economic areas to support job creation and the creation of decent jobs were irrevocable.

Aliko Dangote, the president of the Dangote Group, committed to creating employment during the induction of a new group of graduate trainees.

Dangote Inducts Graduate Trainees, Says N250,000 Jobs To Be Created

Source: UGC

Group commits to touching lives

The billionaire stated that the company had changed from being a commodity trading company to manufacturing in order to support the industrial growth of the nation and reposition Nigeria in the industrial landscape of Africa, according to Punch report.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

“The mission of the group is to touch the people’s lives by providing their basic needs and this could only be fulfilled through the manufacturing of goods that could meet the people’s needs. Hence, the massive investments in various sectors of the economy,”

According to Dangote, manufacturing, as a means of meeting people’s needs, is a powerful tool for reducing poverty by creating jobs.

He added that they are currently benefiting from the graduate trainee programme, which demonstrates their commitment to employment generation

He further stated that it was in a quest to meet the peoples’ needs through massive job creation that his Group added three new business portfolios worth over $20 billion in refinery, petrochemical and fertiliser.

According to him, the investment will also generate about $16 billion in foreign exchange for the country and a combined 250,000 jobs to help in reducing joblessness among the youths.

Meanwhile, Dangote Group had recently refuted claims that it sent message to Nigerians on recruitment drive at its refinery.

Oil Workers Speak as Dangote Refinery Fails to Begin Production on Deadline

The Dangote Refinery, commissioned on May 22, 2023, by former President Muhammadu Buhari, is yet to commence production, Legit.ng had reported.

The development comes despite promises by the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, that the 650,000-capacity refinery would commence operations by late July or early August.

In his address, Dangote stated that the first production from the refinery would be in the market before the end of July or the beginning of August 2023.

Source: Legit.ng