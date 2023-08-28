The Dangote Refinery has debunked a purported recruitment drive at the refinery

A letter purportedly written by the company had asked Nigerians to send in the names of people for employment at the refinery

However, in response to Legit.ng, Dangote Refinery's management said no such employment is ongoing at the refinery

On Friday, August 15, 2023, social media in Nigeria was awash with news that the Dangote was recruiting young Nigerian engineers into the refinery.

In a letter circulating on the internet, the Dangote Group allegedly asked Nigerians to forward the names of young engineers to work at the refinery.

Chairman of Dangote Group Aliko Dangote. Credit: Ernest Ankomah / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Fake letter by Dangote Group sets Internet on fire

The letter was written on what appeared to be the company's official letterhead and addressed to the general public, asking them to send in the names of candidates who should not be more than 30 years old for employment.

The letter also attached a link via which candidates could send in their application letters.

The purported employment drive by Dangote Refinery immediately sent social media in Nigeria into a frenzy.

However, an investigation by Legit.ng revealed that the purported recruitment drive by the Dangote group is a hoax and scam by yet-to-be-identified persons.

Legit.ng reached out to the management of the Dangote group, who said the employment drive was fake and warned Nigerians to be wary of unscrupulous people who prey on the public's ignorance and take advantage of desperate persons.

Dangote refutes purported employment at refinery

During a telephone chat with Legit.ng, the spokesman for the Dangote Group, Tony Chiejine, revealed that no such employment drive was going on at the refinery.

"You know people can clone websites these days and make them look like the authentic ones. Please, people should disregard the letter. We have our official channel of sending information to the public," Chiejine told Legit.ng.

Further investigation revealed that the website listed on the letter no longer exists and may have been brought down.

The development comes one month after the Dangote Refinery was accused of employing 11,000 Indians and neglecting Nigerians. The allegation prompted the Dangote Group to issue a notice debunking the claim.

In the statement, the Group revealed the number of Indians and Chinese expatriates working at the refinery.

