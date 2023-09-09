Egypt unveiled a fresh initiative aimed at enhancing its appeal as a destination for overseas students

The initiative is designed to help Arab and African students gain school admission in the country

The educational visa gives students the right of residency throughout their stay

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Egypt has unveiled the Egyptian Initiative for Scholarships and Educational Tourism (EGYAID) aimed at enhancing its appeal as a destination for overseas students.

The ‘Study in Egypt’ project is funded by Egypt's National Strategy for Higher Education 2030 with a focus particularly on Arab and African students

The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Ayman Ashour said this at the inaugural event on August 28, 2023.

The new educational visa for international students fives them the right to residency. Photo Credit: Supersizer, Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

A proper environment for international students

In order to include innovation and creativity into the educational process, the minister claims that the ministry is setting up the proper environment for international students.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He pointed out that the new educational visa for international students, which gives them all the rights of residency throughout their stay, including access to health care and other social assistance, is one of the pillars of EGYAID.

Benefits of EGYAID

The minister said the approach for the EGYAID initiative include other government ministries who have joined to offer additional incentives and supports for visiting students. Some of these includes:

A 50% discount on domestic transportation and communications charges

A 50% discount for students visiting archaeological sites

A 50% discount on concerts and cultural performances

A 25% discount on travel via EgyptAir for students and family members

Magdi Tawfik Abdelhamid, research professor of plant physiology at Cairo’s National Research Centre, explained that Egypt has many advantages that could make it a hub for educational tourism.

He said, “Besides the low cost of living for students in Egypt compared to Western countries and competitive tuition fees compared to the rest of the world, English is the language of instruction in scientific, medical, and allied medical faculties and in many other disciplines. The new initiative will help Egypt get a higher share of the global educational tourism market.”

Legit.ng had reported that Egypt led the list of countries with the biggest foreign direct investment. According to report, Egypt saw FDI double by more than $11 billion due to increased cross-border merger and acquisition sales.

In another report showing the 10 largest economy, Egypt ranks second after Nigeria with a GDP of $477 billion GDP.

UK Releases List of 38 Exciting Jobs Nigerians Can Apply for to Get Easy Work Visa

The United Kingdom has released a list of occupations for which qualified Nigerians looking to relocate can apply for skilled worker visas, Legit.ng had reported.

The list from the UK government's website shows 38 occupations are currently being accepted.

UK skilled worker visa is a work visa that enables international workers with the necessary skills to work in the UK for licensed UK employers.

Source: Legit.ng