Three Nigerian banks gained from Naira fall with most of their net foreign asset positions in US dollar

GTCO, Fidelity and FCMB respectively gained N357.47 billion, N32.16 billion and N921.78 million in FX income

Analysts said some banks were not affected by the losses because their major FX was in assets and not liabilities

Over the past six months, the naira has lost roughly 60% of its value versus the US dollar. But three Nigerian banks, GTCO, Fidelity and FCMB with sizable net foreign asset positions are benefiting from the decline.

This is amid changes in the Nigerian foreign exchange market announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

The development meant that all forex transactions were done through the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, thereby abolishing the country's parallel and other forex markets.

GTCO, Fidelity and FCMB respectively gained N357.47 billion, N32.16 billion and N921.78 million in FX income. Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Source: Facebook

FX by each bank

The largest FX income was recorded by GTCO, which increased by 19,016 percent to N357.47 billion. Fidelity Bank came in second with a 2,030 percent increase to N32.16 billion, and FCMB's income increased by 65.2% to N921.78 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According BusinessDay Analysis, banks with favourable net exposure to the dollar benefited from the fall of the naira by realising exchange rate gains.

According to Tesleemah Lateef, a banking analyst at Cordros Securities Limited, the devaluation of the naira caused a rise in foreign exchange income for Nigerian banks in the first half of 2023.

Some companies saw FX loses

Meanwhile some companies in the telcos, FMCG sectors recorded FX losses in the first half of the year.

Legit.ng earlier reported that manufacturers projects massive job losses over forex shortage, high energy costs and others.

Speaking on the development, Olumide Adesina, a financial analyst said this is because most companies particularly in the FMCG and Telcos had significant liabilities in FX and this could lead to increase in consumer products and layoffs in order to tame high operational expenses.

Explaining why some banks were not affected by the losses, he said:

“Banks major FX were in assets not liabilities because they were long terms.”

Meanwhile, Fitch Rating, a global credit rating organisation, forecasted that despite currency gains, Nigerian banks would experience a rise in impaired loans as growing inflation and interest rates put a strain on borrowers' ability to pay back their debts.

Fitch claims that Tinubu's significant changes have enhanced the nation's credit in general.

The devaluation of the naira and the end of fuel subsidies, according to Fitch Ratings, would lead to higher short-term inflation and tighter monetary policy, both of which would limit economic growth.

According to the research, these trends put downward pressure on capital ratios and would lead to higher-than-expected increases in the ratio of bad loans.

Also, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s currency swap between domestic banks is estimated by Fitch Ratings to be around $10 billion and $12 billion at the end of 2022.

“Say No to High Charges”: Nigerians Stage Protest in Lagos Over Excess Bank Deductions

Nigerians have staged protests in some parts of Lagos state over excessive bank charges by various Nigerian banks, Legit.ng had reported.

According to an Instagram video shared by @mufasatundeednut, the protests held in Yaba and VI.

The demonstrations were led by Nigerians concerned about the spike in charges by banks in recent times.

Source: Legit.ng