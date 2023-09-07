Nigerians have hit the streets in some parts of Lagos to protest over excess bank charges

A video shared on Instagram shows protesters carrying placards with inscriptions indicating they are unhappy with the charges

Some social media users also reacted to the protest, sharing their experiences with different banks

Nigerians are seen staging protests in some parts of Lagos over excessive bank charges by various Nigerian banks.

According to a video shared on social media by @mufasatundeednut on Instagram, the protest was held in Yaba and VI by Nigerians who are concerned about the spike in charges by banks.

He said:

It’s finally happening! Nigerian Banks no go like this! Ongoing protest in Yaba and VI against bank charges..Make I no call any bank yet!

Nigerians took to the street of Lagos, expressing discontent over bank charges. Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Previous Complaints by customers

Legit.ng earlier reported that about 2,256 bank depositors in Nigeria laid complaints with the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) of excessive charges by their banks amounting to to N268.9 billion and $428.7 million.

According to the ethics and governance directorate of the Institute, about 2206 cases were resolved.

Also, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced its successful retrieval of $22.8 million and N115.5 billion, resulting from various fees and charges levied on customers by Nigerian banks over 11 years.

During the 2023 CBN Fair held in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, Dr Isa Abdulmumin, the director of Corporate Communications, revealed the information

Customers expresses anger at various banks

Nigerians took to the street of Lagos, expressing discontent about the excessive charges made by Nigerian banks.

Inscriptions on their placards read, “we demand transparency for our money”, “stop debiting us unnecessarily”, “say no to high bank charges” among others.

This has however sparked reactions across the platform.

rikkies_chops_n_meals stated:

"A small scale entrepreneur cannot even access bank loans. The ones wey go give you loan, interest no go be ya mate. Nonsense country all together."

officialdayo_ said

"Finally . All the banks are on this table."

quiriesodoko stated,

"Banks should prioritize customer satisfaction and transparency. Unnecessary debits can erode trust and harm relationships. Clear communication and fair policies are key to maintaining a positive banking experience."

hyfie_lil moted

"I stopped using my Access bank cos I wake up to debit all the time. 1800, 1600, 2300 called to ask was told it's Stamp duty that has pilled up over the years. Shey una dey mad ni, why didn't u people remove this stamp duty every month... I just left the bank like that"

veeglamour.ng noted

"After we are done with this we need to protect against high data consumption too .this people are milking us too much"

gochy_glam said

"Zenith bank all the time electronic money levy I just dey look them till I will storm that bank oneday."

Simplynorahj commented,

"@ecobank_nigeria evidence dey, e full ground. Dem be wan run me street. Bad customer care service rude physical customer care agents then unnecessary debits for every tiny money that enters my account"

Nelsontycoonn said,

"Na Zenith bank and Access bank. Those people dey carry people money dey play"

FG moves to end 0.5% deductions on Access, Zenith, GTB, UBA, others bank accounts

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government is working towards ensuring that the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) winds down as soon as possible.

This was disclosed by Wale Edun, the Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, over the weekend while speaking with journalists, BusinessDay reports.

The finance minister said the initiative is aimed at bringing relief to financial institutions such as Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), United Bank for Africa (UBA), and several others.

