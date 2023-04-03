Minister Sirika spent N12bn on 10 firefighting trucks from Volkan, which he has commissioned

Some Nigerians criticize the cost of N1.2bn per truck and call for more transparency in aviation funds management

The Lion 6x6 models, used by other countries like Uganda and Pakistan, are designed to respond to aircraft fires and improve Nigerian airport safety

Nigeria's Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, is celebrating the acquisition of 10 firefighting trucks worth N12 billion for airports use.

The minister announced the acquisition via his Twitter handing on Sunday, April, 2 2023.

The firefighting trucks on display during commissioning Photo credit: @hadisirika

Source: Facebook

Sirika explained that the firefighting trucks were purchased to enhance the safety and security of airports in Nigeria.

He added that the trucks were equipped with modern firefighting equipment and technology, making them more effective in combating fire outbreaks.

His words:

"Just commissioned 10 Firefighting trucks, total cost of over 12Bn Naira. More to come in due course.

"Safety has been the Buhari focus in Aviation, since 2015. Hitherto FAAN has not bought new trucks in 15 years"

The 12bn truck

Checks by Legit.ng show that the truck are made by the Turkish firm, Volkan. The truck is a Lion 6×6 model used by Uganda, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and seven other countries.

Nigerians react

The announcement of the N12 billion expenditure has been met with mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Reacting to Sirika’s post, some said one truck shouldn’t cost as much as N1 billion.

Reacting to the news, a frequent air traveler, Mr. James Okeke, said,

"It's good that the government is investing in the safety of airports, but I believe that N12 billion is a huge amount of money. There are other areas in the aviation sector that need urgent attention, such as runway maintenance and upgrading of navigation equipment."

Similarly, a public affairs analyst, Ms. Bisi Adeyemi, called for more transparency in the procurement process, stating that it was important for the government to ensure that funds allocated for projects were not misappropriated.

She added:

"Nigerians need to know that the N12 billion spent on these firefighting trucks was properly utilized."

A lawyer with the username, @MikeInyeneesq on Twitter user wrote:

“Last minute clearing of Government funds. Datti was right, inflated government contract is another form of corruption. 12Bn naira should be able to build you a firefighting vehicle plant.”

Another Nigerian, with username, @bellotabdullahi, said:

“10 or 100? Are they flying firefighting trucks? Do they foresee and forestall accidents? N1.2Bn per truck?! I want to believe is a typo if not pls @officialEFCC beam your searchlight here!”

Similarly, a supply chain expert, with username, @JosephOnuorah, stated:

“Minister of Aviation HADI SIRIKA claim he spent 12 bn to buy 10 fire trucks at rate of 1.2bn each! The most expensive Fire truck in the world is less than 1bn naira.

