San Jose, San Francisco, and Seattle other are top cities for earning potential in the US according to a report

The price of products and services, and the cost of buying a home among others are factors considered when migrating

The earning potential of cities has also been influenced by remote labour

As the wave of "Japa" continues to surge in Nigeria, it is becoming very pertinent to research countries and cities of destination before diving.

When deciding to migrate to the US as a student or employee, there are several factors to consider, including the cost of buying or renting a home, the price of products and services, the availability of entertainment and sports venues, and the distance to friends and relatives.

Recall that the United States Embassy in Nigeria has announced increased fees for processing non-immigrant visa (NIV) applications.

Factor that should determine where to stay

Your employment, including how much you make and how far you can stretch your income in your chosen town or city, is, of course, a crucial factor in determining where you will end up living.

The top 10 cities for earning potential were recently determined by the background check company Checkr through analysis of the 100 largest U.S. cities.

They developed a score based on real per capita personal income, 10-year income growth, and the percentage of households making more than $200,000.

They used information from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labour Statistics, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis to do this.

Research provides explanations on why some of these places are at the top of the list for income possibilities.

San Jose, San Francisco, and Seattle are all tech centres, and the tech sector offers a lot of high-paying positions. For instance, the BLS reports that the typical salary for software developers is $109,020 per.

In addition, it is believed that many of the cities with the highest salaries are also the most costly. According to Kiplinger, some of the most expensive cities to live in the United States are Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. And most lately, the earning potential of cities has also been influenced by remote labour.

The following list of the ten best cities for earning potential includes data on each city's median household income as reported by the Census Bureau.

The cities are listed in order of highest earning potential to lowest. Notably, earning potential is not taken into account in median income because Checkr utilised its own formula to determine rankings.

1. San Jose, CA

Median household income: $125,075

2. San Francisco, CA

Median household income: $126,187

3. Seattle, WA

Median household income: $105,391

4. Austin, TX

Median household income: $78,965

5. Nashville, TN

Median household income: $65,565

6. Denver, CO

Median household income: $78,177

7. Chicago, IL

Median household income: $65,781

8. Bradenton, FL

Median household income: $50,084

9. Los Angeles, CA

Median household income: $69,778

10. Philadelphia, PA

Median household income: $52,649

