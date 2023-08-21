GMD/CEO of Sterling Bank, Yemi Odubiyi bought shares of the bank worth N5.5 million

Just a few days ago, Odubiyi and other directors acquired some stake in the company

There are indications that the scramble for shares could be a result of improved share performance year-to-date

Yemi Odubiyi, newly-appointed Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc has increased his stake in the Holdco.

A notice filed to the Nigerian Exchange shows that 1,556,263 units of shares were purchased by him at N3.56 per share, amounting to N5.5 million

This is in addition to earlier shares he recently acquired for N65.6 million at N3.75 for 17,500,000 units a few days ago.

The development follows a surge in the scramble for the lender’s shares after it reportedly earned a big profit. Photo credit - Sterling Bank

Bank directors scramble for shares

The development follows a surge in the scramble for the lender’s shares after it reportedly earned big profit amid macroeconomic concerns.

Its financial report shows that the bank increased income to N76.7 billion in the half year 2023 compared to N59 billion in the half year 2022. Consequently, Profit for the period increased to N10.7 billion from N8 billion in the same period last year.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that three of its directors decided to increase their shareholdings in a statement signed by Company's Secretary, Temitayo Adegoke, and submitted to Nigerian Exchange.

According to the statement, the directors; Abubakar Suleiman, Raheem Owodeyi, and Tunde Adeola purchased a combined 5,156,398 (5.1 million) units of shares in the company, worth N15 million.

Breakdown of the shares Abubakar Suleiman a non-executive director of Sterling Financial Holdings, acquired 2,663,014 units of shares at N3.56 per share.

This acquisition has now increased his direct shareholdings in the company from 335,768,608 units as at 15th August 2023 to 345,248,938 units.

Similarly, Raheem Owodeyi an Executive Director, of Sterling Bank Ltd (a Subsidiary), purchased 1,246,692 units of shares bought at N3.56 per share, valued at N4.44 million.

Also, Tunde Adeola, Executive Director, Sterling Bank Ltd (a Subsidiary), also purchased 1,246,692 units of shares bought at N3.56 per share and valued at N4.44 million, increasing his shareholdings in the company to 15,946,692 units.

Checks by Legit.ng show that in August alone, the bank has reported 12 different directors dealing as of the time of this report.

The development rides on the back of a recent announcement that the bank had completed an essential step in its ongoing efforts to shift from a financial institution to a holding company.

Beginning the year with a share price of N1.40, Sterling has become one of the best performing on the Nigerian exchange and has yielded about 157 per cent as of the time of this writing.

