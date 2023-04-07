After delisting from the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Sterling Bank has relisted as a Holding Company

The bank said the move shows an essential development in its plans to reposition itself

Upon completion, the bank will become a full-fledged financial holding company and operate two new banking subsidiaries

Sterling Bank Plc announced on Thursday, April 6, 2023, that it had completed an essential step in its ongoing efforts to shift from a financial institution to a holding company.

The bank said the move is in line with the delisting, transfer, and relisting of all shares to the Sterling Financial Holding Company on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange.

Managing Director of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman

Source: Facebook

Sterling Bank to operate two banks, unveil new names

Per a statement by the firm, the relisting shows another significant development in the ongoing transition, which the bank’s shareholders unanimously approve.

As ratified by the Nigerian Exchange, the bank stated that this move follows approval in principle for it to operate as a Holding Company by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The bank will convert to a non-operating financial holding firm as approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and is expected to enable it to diversify its investment portfolio, expanding its presence in the financial markets.

It said the relisting on NGX represents a critical move as it continues to accelerate and position itself for long-term success.

Punch reports that upon completion of the transition, Sterling Holdings Company would begin operations with two banking subsidiaries, one operating as a conventional commercial bank and the other as the Alternative Bank Limited, which will operate as a non-interest bank.

Sterling becomes part of banks operating as holding firms

With the move, the bank joins the league of other banks in Nigeria seeking to become holding companies.

Other banks operating as holding companies in Nigeria include FBN Holding Company, Guaranty Holding Company, FCMB Holding Company, and Access Holding Company, among others.

Holding companies exist to buy and control other companies to make profits.

