Abubakar Aliyu a Former Director of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, wants Nigerians to see the good side of the subsidy removal

He believes that the removal of subsidy would lead to the allocation of resources for the advancement of the country

NNPC Limited has already begun the implementation of subsidy removal by adjusting the pump price of petrol across its stations

Abubakar Aliyu, a former Director of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment has backed the move by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigerian National Petrol Company Limited to remove subsidy.

According to him, subsidy over the years has been a burden to Nigeria and not beneficial to the country as many believe.

The EMWA gathers manufacturers for exhibition Photo credit: ENWA

Source: Facebook

Aliyu stated this while speaking at the Equipments and Manufacturing Expo, a 3-day exposition themed, ‘Reigniting manufacturing to drive economic growth and development’.

The former DG also expressed hope that the removal of subsidy would lead to the proper allocation of resources that were previously spent on subsidising fuel.

DG on manufacturers' export

Speaking at the Expo, Aliyu stressed the importance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the growth of Nigeria's manufacturing industries.

He also acknowledged the challenges faced by the manufacturing sector, including energy and infrastructure constraints, and assured that the government is actively working to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

Also speaking Joseph Oru, the founder of EMWA and CEO of Zenith Exhibitions said the expo serves as a platform for manufacturers, suppliers, industry experts, and stakeholders to showcase their latest advancements, exchange knowledge, and foster collaborations.

He said:

"Beyond the impressive displays, the event will also foster an environment of knowledge sharing and professional growth through conferences, workshops and interactive sessions led by industrial experts.

"We aim to empower you with insights, strategies and tools to navigate the ever changing landscape of manufacturing.

"The event provides SMEs and participants with valuable insights and insider knowledge to advance their careers and grow their businesses."

He also added that the EMWA Expo, now in its third edition, has solidified its position as Nigeria's premier international manufacturing and industrial event.

Source: Legit.ng