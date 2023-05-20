The Nigerian government will commission various projects aimed at boosting MSMEs in Nigeria.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will commission the projects scattered across the country on May 22, 2023

The projects include two ultra-modern garment factories in Kogi and Delta states.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will MSME-boosting projects across eight states as part of the Federal Government National MSEME Clinics.

The projects executed under the National MSMEs Shared Facility Scheme comprise the installation of 6 hybrid Solar Systems at designated MSMEs clusters in Nasarawa, Enugu, Borno, Adamawa, Ekiti, and Ondo States, and one ultra-modern tailoring and fashion facility each in Delta and Kogi States.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Credit: State House

Source: Facebook

The eight facilities will be commissioned simultaneously on Monday, May 22, 2023, by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON.

The facilities in Delta and Kogi are regarded as the most significant fashion hubs in the North-Central and South-South regions, and the other six were built in partnership with the state governments.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Projects to be commissioned virtually simultaneously

The Hub in Okene, Kogi State, where the VP will be physically present, will provide an enabling environment for garment makers and fashion designers in the State and put them on the path of sustainable growth.

The Kogi facility holds 200 world-class manuals with fully automated fashion equipment and a capacity to service 350 MSMEs daily and 110,000 yearly.

The Kogi Fashion Shared Facility has Heads Monogram Machines, Digital and Industrial Suits, Shirt Button Hole Machines, Button Tackers, Coil, and Tinko Machines.

Factories equipped with state-of-the-art facilities

Other machines include Industrial Straight, Weaving, and Hemming Machines, Industrial Pressers; Steam and Pressing Irons; over-locking and Basin Machines; Industrial Button Holes Locking Machines; Phoenix Machines, Digital Flix & Flock Cutting Machines; and 6 Head Screen Printing and Borderless Machines.

The Delta tailoring and fashion hub is similar to the Kogi facility, equipped with state-of-the-art machines at the Asaba Vocational Centre.

The Guardian reports that the facilities (Solar Systems) in Nasarawa, Enugu, Ekiti, Borno, Adamawa, and Ondo State are designed to complement other power sources for MSMEs operating on the designated clusters.

Also, Osinbajo and other dignitaries expected to grace the main event in Kogi include Governor Yahaya Bello, Ministers, heads of Agencies, Captains of Industry, and other top officials from the Kogi State government.

Dangote Refinery sets date for first crude batch production as Buhari set to commission complex

Legit.ng earlier reported that a recent report says that the Dangote Refinery is expecting the arrival of its first crude batch in June this year.

The refinery's representative stated that they expect to start processing the initial batch, which consists of 500,000 barrels, before increasing production gradually to 65,000 of the refinery's installed capacity by 2024.

The facility is to be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 22, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng