Photographs of a three-story building under construction in Makoko, Yaba area of Lagos state have sparked concerns

The viral images depict a two-story structure with small pillars, leading to fears of potential collapse and disaster

The recent history of building collapses in Nigeria, including incidents in Abuja, Ibadan, and Lagos made the issue even more significant

A series of photographs showcasing the construction of a two-story building in the Makoko, Yaba area of Lagos state has ignited a wave of concern and generated strong reactions from Nigerians.

The images, which were posted by Chijoke @Ekwulu on Twitter, revealed the ongoing construction of a two-story structure with 'tiny pillars'.

The structure of the building as attracted attention Photo credit: @ekwulu

Source: Facebook

The Twitter User post reads:'

"A disaster waiting to happen. This building is situated at 25 Igbehin Adun street Makoko Yaba Lagos.

"The developer is allegedly planning to add another floor. Someone should tag the Lagos state government."

His post quickly went viral, capturing the attention of both residents and non-residents of Lagos.

The reasons it has gone viral are not far-fetched, given the recent reports on building collapses in the country.

On April 19, 2023, Legit.ng recently reported that no fewer than two persons were feared dead at a construction site at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja after a structure collapsed.

Also, a block of flats in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital collapsed on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Similarly, on April 13, 2023 a seven-story building collapsed at First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi area of Lagos.

Some of the constructions were reported trapped, while others sustained different degrees of injury as a result of the collapse.

Users react to 3-story building under construction

Unclegeeonline wrote:

"They still want to put more floors. The owner of the property and the contractor must be arrested and detained"

@derekdolro also said:

"Trust me some agencies associated to the Lagos state government actually approved this Before the construction took place.

"Another thing is I am 70% sure that the owner who is paying for this construction is not even in Nigeria, probably it’s the relative or friend that is handling this nonsense construct.

"I am just wondering how you guys want Nigeria to get better when both the government and the people are corrupt.

@Olaoluw39017217 added:

"See the kind of pillar they are using to carry 2 or more floors."

Another user @kunleah wrote:

"After it is completed they demand agent and agreement with rent from N500k for one bedroom"

