Nigerians planning to leave the country are facing setbacks as airlines adjust ticket prices due to trapped funds in Nigerian banks

The total amount of trapped funds is $802 million, which is affecting the aviation sector in the country

As a result of the price hike, Nigerians are now purchasing tickets from agents in neighboring countries or seeking cheaper flights across borders

Nigerians planning to leave the country either for business or as part of the "Japa" trend are facing major setbacks as airlines adjust ticket prices amidst trapped funds in banks.

Punch reports that a total of $802 million in airline revenue over the years is trapped in Nigerian banks.

Traveling out of Nigeria is becoming more expensive Photo credit: nnma

Source: Getty Images

The development has forced many airlines to avoid collecting ticket sales proceeds in naira to reduce the amount of their money trapped in Nigeria.

Another approach involves blocking the lower inventory of cheaper tickets for Nigerians in naira and making the low-ticket inventories on most airlines' websites available only for purchase with dollar cards.

Cost of flight ticket skyrockets

As a result of this action, the cost of traveling out of Nigeria through its airports has gone up, compelling Nigerians the dream of leaving the country to purchase tickets from agents in neighboring countries.

Reacting to the development, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has warned the Nigerian government about the situation and is launching a new initiative called "Focus Africa" aimed at improving connectivity, safety, and reliability for passengers and shippers.

IATA has also engaged with the Nigerian government on the issue of trapped funds and will continue discussions with the incoming government due to be inaugurated in May.

Also the National President, of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), Susan Akporiaye confirmed the development noting that Nigerians now travel across the borders in droves to connect cheaper flights to their destinations.

According to her, the forex crisis has led to unjustifiable profiteering by foreign carriers, because the lower inventories of airlines are now shut against Nigerians, but opened in other neighboring countries, thereby, forcing Nigerians to seek cheaper flights across borders, Leadership reports.

She said:

"Most of the website have also adjust exchange rate for ticket sale from N462 per dollar to N551 per dollar this means Nigerians looking to travel will have to save more."

