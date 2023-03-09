Seplat Energy Plc has reacted to ongoing faceoff between its CEO Roger Brown and the federal government

Brown's visa and work permit was revoked following allegations of racism and discrimination against Nigerian workers.

Seplat board defended the CEO and will allow him to discharge his duties from the company's UK office

Seplat Energy Plc, an oil and gas exploration company, has refuted accusations against its CEO, Roger Brown on racism, favoritism towards foreign workers, and discrimination against Nigerian workers.

Furthermore, it was alleged that the company breached the Expatriate Quota by permitting Brown to possess a Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC).

Legit.ng had earlier reported that in response to the allegations made by Seplat employees, the Nigerian government revoked Brown's visa and work permit.

Seplat board of directors stand with CEO Credit: @seplat

Seplat board sends a clear message

Seplat's board of directors clearly stated that the allegations are false and were made in reaction to the board's efforts to enforce corporate governance standards

In a statement made available to Legit.ng the board also revealed that Roger Brown will continue to carry out his duties from the company's UK office.

The board further emphasized that Brown has an unblemished record of service and leadership in the company over the past decade, Punch reports.

The statement reads:

“Seplat Energy Plc has become aware of a news report following a letter regarding the residency status of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Roger Brown.

“Seplat Energy wishes to refute the false allegations against Mr. Brown, which have been presented to the Ministry of Interior and the public by certain petitioners, and which have not been brought to the attention of Mr. Roger Brown or Seplat Energy for a reaction.

"The staged media reports are clearly designed to disseminate incorrect information. Seplat Energy will work with the Minister to dispel the misconceptions that these claims have produced.

"The Board thinks that these claims are a frivolous and vengeful reaction to the implementation of corporate governance norms in the Company by the Board of Seplat Energy.

"During the last decade, Mr. Brown has established an impeccable record of service and leadership in the Business. Mr. Brown, who continues to fulfill his duties and responsibilities as CEO from the SEPLAT UK office, received a unanimous vote of confidence from the Board of Seplat Energy on March 8, 2023."

Seplat Energy further promised to engage with the Ministry to reject the impressions created by these allegations.

