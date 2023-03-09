Nigerian banks have started charging Electronic Transfer Levy (EMTL) on domiciliary accounts

The move comes as banks such as Stanbic IBTC began sending messages to customers over the development

In December 2022, the finance minister signed the EMTL regulations into law.

Nigerian banks will start to charge N50 as an electronic transfer levy from dollar or pound accounts.

The development comes as Stanbic IBTC, one of Nigeria’s commercial banks, said it will begin deducting the sum of N50 on transfers into domiciliary accounts.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Stanbic IBTC notifies customers

The bank, in an email, notified its customers of the development on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The bank stated that the new levy would take effect immediately following the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) regulation by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

Stanbic IBTC said it would charge customers with domiciliary accounts an equivalent of N50 as EMTL at an exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The development means that customers with dollar or pound accounts would be charged an equivalent amount of N50 for inflows, TheCable reports.

Stanbic IBTC said:

“We write to notify you of recent changes impacting electronic money transfer transactions,” the financial institution said in the email.

“The honourable minister of finance, budget, and national planning recently issued the electronic money transfer levy (EMTL) regulation.

“Based on the regulation, the EMTL levy at the foreign currency equivalent of N50 is now applicable on transferring funds into domiciliary accounts.

“The exchange rate determined by the Central Bank of Nigeria shall be the applicable conversion rate.

“In view of the above, please note EMTL shall apply to qualifying inflows into domiciliary accounts with immediate effect.”

Former Stamp Duty now known as EMTL

The regulation allows for a single and a one-off deduction of N50 on the receiving account of any electronic receipt of N10,000 or above.

For transfers done in other currencies, the banks will charge the equivalent of N50 rates to be determined by CBN.

The law was introduced to provide guidelines for the imposition, administration, collection, and remittance of EMTL contained in the 2020 Finance Act. The EMTL was formally known as Stamp Duty.

Analysts believe the move will cause inflation as importers and small businesses will add the cost to their services.

Until now, only naira accounts have been debited by the federal government as Electroonic Transfer Levi every week for transfers of N50 into the recipients accounts.

