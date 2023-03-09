The Central Bank of Nigeria has asked banks and other financial institutions not to share customers' data without their consent

The bank disclosed this in new operational guidelines released on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Per the statement, banks must obtain customers' consent before giving out their information to a third party

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) released new operational guidelines for Open Banking on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The new guidelines set principles for data-sharing across the banking and payment ecosystems.

Banks to keep an open banking dossier

The apex bank stated in a circular PSM/DIR/PUB/001/043, dated March 7, 2023, that the guidelines would establish greater access to customer-centric data-sharing between banks and third-party companies.

Open Banking enables secure interoperability in the banking sector, allowing third-party payment services and other financial institutions and service providers to access banking transactions and related data from banks and financial institutions.

The guidelines state that banks keep an open banking registry to grant regulatory supervision on players, regulate operators and improve transparency in the open banking industry.

Banks must seek customer's consent before releasing their data

The guidelines also state that banks seek customers' consent before sharing their data and that their data can be obtained for Open Banking products and services.

Daily Trust reports that CBN's Director of Payment System Management, Musa Jimoh, said the guideline furthers the bank's directive to stabilize the financial system.

He said:

"The adoption of open banking in Nigeria will foster the sharing of customer-permissioned data between banks and third-party firms to enable the building of customer-focused products and services.

"It's also aimed at enhancing efficiency, competition, and access to financial services."

The development comes as bank customers flood the CBN with complaints of data leaks to the third party.

Third parties, such as loan apps and other fintech firms, have exploited the lacuna in the system to divulge customers' information without proper permission from them.

