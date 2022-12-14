Each year, thousands of Nigerian graduates enter the country's already-crowded labor market.

The majority of job applications are focused in certain industry that with good salary and high demand for workers.

In seven months, a report says c ompanies received 775,041 applications for 10,392 job openings

The dream of everyone within the working age is to have a fulfilling career they are enthusiastic about.

Current employment market trends, however, indicate that more job searchers are applying for positions that are simply open rather than searching for what they want.

Recently, Jobberman Nigeria a top recruitment platform revealed that it analysed 20,078 job listings (demand) and 959,610 job applications (supply) on its platform.

The Job demand outweighs the job supply and it points to the need for reskilling. Credit: Jobberman

Its research disclosed some intriguing employment trends for the top jobs in demand and in supply in Nigeria.

As 2023 draws nearer, Legit.ng breaks down some of the most in-demand jobs in Nigeria as well as those that are in supply.

Where are the 10 most demand jobs in Nigeria

Jobs in demands means which industries looking for employees.

IT & Telecoms

Banking, Finance & Insurance

Retail, Fashion & FMCG

Hospitality & Hotel

Real Estate

Education

Manufacturing & Warehousing

Healthcare

Advertising, Media & Communications

Energy & Utilities

Top 10 Industries In High Supply

These are the industries where more Nigerians are applying.

IT & Telecoms

Banking, Finance & Insurance

Healthcare

Retail, Fashion & FMCG

Hospitality & Hotel

Education

Real Estate

Advertising, Media& Communications

Manufacturing & Warehousing

Energy & Utilities

Top 10 job functions high in supply & demand

High Job function in demand (openings)

Admin & Office

Accounting, Auditing & Finance

Customer Service & Support Sales

Marketing & Communications

Management & Business

Development

Engineering & Technology

Software & Data

Human Resources

Creative & Design

Trends from the analysis

We all want to make a good life and earn good pay, therefore finding a good job is usually a top concern for most people.

However, as clearly observed from the analysis above it important that job seekers align themselves with what employers are looking for.

Some of the jobs in high demand are not on the list of jobs in high supply; therefore, anyone intending to leave the job market should be deliberate about what employers desire.

