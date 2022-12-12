As technology advances at an increasing rate, many jobs employing thousands in Nigeria face a serious threat.

These threats are across different sectors from banking to construction more persons are likely to face job losses

Legit.ng has complied a list of jobs that are more likely to be affected or disappear completely

Some jobs may change or disappear as a result of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

This fact was reinforced by the World Economic Forum report, which predicted a shift in how specific jobs will be performed.

From the survey, by 2025, there will be an increase in unwanted job roles. This will reduce the workforce and also the birth of new positions.

Companies are getting ready for the future, which could lead to losses of jobs to workers unprepared Credit: WEF

Source: Facebook

As a Nigerian it will be easy to think well, the threats are more for technologically advanced countries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, the recent launch of ‘Omeife' Nigeria and Africa's first Human-like robot points to what the future holds.

One key feature of 'Omeife mentioned in an earlier report is its ability to speak five different languages. A translator's job is to do just that.

Jobs that might disappear in 2023 in Nigeria

Banking job(teller)

Working in the banking sector is about to get tougher in 2023.

You will recall that Legit.ng reported that over 12,841 people which use to work with the commercial bank have lost or left their jobs in the last four years(2018-2021).

In 2021 alone, the NBS report from which the data was gathered showed that 1,949 banking staff who survived the 2020 pandemic were no longer in the system.

This point to one thing, banks are increasingly relying on automation to carry out their operation. It is about to get even worst in 2023.

The Central Bank of Nigeria's moves to ensure a cashless economy will mean less need for bank tellers and also branches.

The self-banking system which is done via mobile phone will mean more jobs are set to be lost in the banking sector.

Cashiers

A cashier is a person whose job is to manage payments and receipts in a particular business

Just like the bank tellers, artificial intelligence is gradually making the reality of a cashless society and self-service feasible through self-checkout.

This means supermarkets, and stores across the country will likely reduce their staff since machines can check out customers.

Travel agents

Another set of workers facing potential job losses is those working for travel agencies.

Travel agents are those people who are engaged in selling and arranging transportation, accommodations, tours, and trips for travelers. They help tourists and travelers to enhance the quality of their visits. They book hotels and car rides for tourists.

These jobs may have the chance of getting obsolete due to the popularity of website bookings. Doing bookings online is more efficient as well. The whole process of tourism activities can be done in a smooth manner with the help of online technology.

Printing press operator

Gone are the days when the only way to get information was through print media. Now, social media and online websites such as Legit.ng are the sources of information.

The change in the way people access information, news, and entertainment means media houses will be printing less hardcopy and thereby reducing the workforce in its printing section.

Executive secretaries and administrative assistants

The development of advanced administrative tools and technology is gradually seeing administrative roles such as personal secretary and assistant replaced by virtual assistant roles.

Most offices no longer require a secretary because clerical tasks can be automated and tracked on the go.

A meeting, for example, can be fully transcribed while it is still in progress using Google Recorder.

Other jobs that are completely absolute today or losing value

Word processors and typists

Watch repairers

Telephone operators

Postmasters and mail superintendents

Postal service mail sorters

Photographic process workers

Postal service clerks

Postal service mail carriers

Dangote announces plan to employ 300,00 Nigerian youths

Meanwhile, Dangote will begin recruitment of 300,00 Nigerians in a massive employment drive

A new job recruitment page for Nigerians has been launched for sugar refineries and oil refinery

The job in its refinery in Lagos includes free accommodation for 20,000 employees

Source: Legit.ng