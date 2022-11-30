Airlines in Nigeria operating local flights have announced reductions in the cost of their flight tickets

The development comes as more airlines join the teeming competition along domestic routes

Various airlines have also embarked on promotions to entice passengers as the yuletide approaches

Airlines operating in Nigeria are slowly cutting ticket prices on local routes as more airlines join amid growing competition and increased flight frequencies.

Recently, more airlines have increased flight frequencies into routes exclusively plied by a few airlines.

Nigerian airlines bring down cost as competition rises Credit: Digital Vision

Source: Getty Images

Airlines embark on massive fare slash

Dana Air’s flight resumption has also added to the competition, leading to price slashes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

ValueJet, another local airline, resumed flights recently, pushing fares further downward.

As per reporting by BusinessDay, a one-hour flight ticket sold previously for N90,000 in October by Arik, United Nigeria, Ibom Air, Azman, and Air Peace has been reduced to about N70,000 or lower.

Additionally, return tickets previously sold for between N160 to N170 have been slashed to between N120,000 to N140,000.

Air Peace announced plans to resume flight operations to Uyo with a fare of N50,000. Ibom Air slashed its Lagos to Uyo flight ticket from N80,000 to N55,000.

Although tickets for the festive period have remained high, passengers purchase tickets at cheaper rates than a few weeks ago.

On November 28, 2022, Air Peace resumed flights from Lagos to Abuja to Owerri, operating four weekly flights from Abuja to Kano on that same day.

It also announced the reintroduction of the Port Harcourt Garden City Express, serving customers from Lagos directly to the Nigerian Air Force Base in Port Harcourt.

Airlines flood social media with promos

The airline received two new Airbus 320 aircraft to support its operations in Nigeria, increasing its fleet to 10.

Air Peace also announced the resumption of daily morning flights to Benin.

Dana Air also announced the resumption of Abuja to Owerri Enugu flights beginning December 9, 2022.

Green Africa recently a 10 per cent discount on all fares on all routes in its network.

The airlines have been running promotions on social media and conventional media to lure passengers.

Domestic airlines increase flight tickets by 100% days after trading words with NASS on increasing delays

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that airfares across Nigeria have increased by as much as 100%, a check on airlines website and reports from the Sun Newspaper.

Ticket fares to cities like Port Harcourt, Ilorin, and northern states like Kebbi, Borno, Adamawa and Kano have increased by as much as 100%.

Some Nigerians have also taken to social media to express their pains and call for relief amid the rising cost of living.

Source: Legit.ng