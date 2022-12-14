The Nigerian police responded to a social media video that went viral showing rotting Naira notes in Benue.

The viral video has sparked a lot of emotional outbursts among Nigerians with many fingers pointing at politicians.

Several discoveries of old, rotting notes have made their way into social media after CBN introduced new Naira notes

The Nigerian police have debunked a viral video that claimed to show bundles of decaying naira notes found in a shop inside the Police Barracks in Makurdi town's Wadata neighborhood.

In the video, some Nigerians can be seen removing sacks of what appear to be decaying papers from a warehouse.

The Benue State Police Command in a statement issued in Makurdi by its Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene described the video as ‘misinformation’.

It however promised to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, the Vanguard reports.

Part of the statement read:

“On December 13, 2022 at about 12 noon information was received at A Police Division Makurdi, that hidden Naira notes were recovered from Police Barracks Wadata.

“Police detectives sent on investigation to the scene recovered wasted papers in a shop close to Wadata Police Barracks, Makurdi.

“The owner of the shop, Mr. Isah Suleiman was invited for questioning and he tendered a licence issued to him by Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, for waste management.

The PRO statement added that these wasted papers are usually gotten from CBN and processed into mosquito repellents.

He also said the Investigation has been extended to CBN for confirmation.

CBN new Naira notes

However, the Central Bank of Nigeria has promised that commercial banks are ready for the distribution of new Naira notes from tomorrow, Thursday, December 15, 2022.

