Yea! The year 2021 is gradually winding down. Despite some challenges occasioned by the pandemic COVID-19, Legit.ng, the number one news and entertainment platform in Nigeria, recorded some great achievements.

Sure! This great feat could not have been achieved without the efforts of our dedicated editors who are keen on putting readers first and informing them about matters they care about.

In the year 2021, we improved on the achievements recorded in the previous year, thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Legit.ng family.

Legit.ng team works to give the public accurate and timely reports of events.



Legit.ng's notable achievements in 2021

Google News Initiative grant winner

On Thursday, July 29, Legit.ng was honoured to receive a grant for implementing a recommendation system (ReCo) that improves user experience. ReCo makes content recommendations based on the users' preferences on the home page and within articles.

Best News Website in Africa 2021

Legit.ng, Nigeria's most visited news website with over 10 million monthly readers (Alexa ranking), named as the Best News Website at the 2021 Africa Digital Media Awards.

The winners of the WAN-IFRA African Digital Media Awards were announced on Thursday, 22 July 2021.

The annual African Digital Media Awards are the most prestigious digital news awards on the African continent, presented by WAN-IFRA.

One of top-earning brands on Facebook

Facebook unveiled Legit.ng as one of the top-earning brands in Instant Articles in Africa, Middle East and Turkey region. Legit.ng made the list with a significant 63.8M Instant Article pageviews in 2020.

Top Performing African pages on Facebook

Legit.ng led the way as a recent report shows that it has one of the most engaging pages in Africa

According to Social Backer's report for Q3 2021, Legit.ng has the second-best performing page on Facebook with 31,687,359 interactions on 9,786 posts.

Legit.ng (former Naij.com) is the largest online publisher in Nigeria (by Alexa rank). Every month 10M+ users reach 50M pageviews on our website.

Nomination

Legit.ng senior editor, Jerrywright Ukwu, got a nomination award during the November 6, Anambra governorship election. Jerrywright was nominated as #WatchingTheVote Delegate

#WatchingTheVote initiative is a citizen-led election observation initiative aimed at enhancing the integrity of elections in Nigeria using technological tools.

Legit.ng becomes member of UN's SDG media compact

Legit.ng made another major milestone in 2021 by joining the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Media Compact.

The partnership gives Legit.ng the opportunity to play a critical role in raising awareness about the SDG.

Plans for the year 2021

