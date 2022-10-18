The Kogi State government has moved against BUA Group, owners of BUA Cement few days after shutting down Dangote Factory in the state

The State House of Assembly ad-hoc committee on Moday summoned BUA Group over a 50,000 hectares of land

The Assembly said the company did not pay for the land after acquiring it in 2003 and asked the government to revoke the C of O if it refuses to pay

After moving to take over Obajana Cement Factory from Dangote, the Kogi State House of Assembly has summoned the BUA group, the cement manufacturing company, over a 50,000-hectare land the company allegedly acquired but did not pay for.

According to The Punch, in a public hearing by its ad-hoc committee on Monday, October 17, 2022, held in a hotel in Lokoja, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Salihu Mustapha, expressed shock at the action of the BUA Group.

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

No payment or compensation for the land

Mustapha stated that the lawmakers are having problems with BUA Group over the land it acquired in 2021 and got C of O but has not made any payment.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said the House has written to the company countless times but has not received any responses.

During a public hearing, the state’s surveyor-general said there had been no compensation for the land.

The Committee chairman, Umar Tenimu, said that it was an infraction for the company to hold the land for over a decade without paying for it.

State moves to revoke ownership of the land

Tenimu said the company should be made to appear and explain why it refused to pay for the land and compensate the host community.

He said if the company refuses to pay for the land and compensate the host community, the government should revoke the C of O.

Five facts about Dangote's fight With Kogi's government over Obajana Cement factory

Legit.ng reported that the altercation between the Dangote Group and the Kogi State government over the ownership of the Obajana Cement factory ended as fast as it began.

The 10-day rift had Nigerians watching as Kogi State government led by Yahaya Bello allegedly laid siege to the cement factory, chased workers away and locked the place.

There were reports of Kogi State government using its vigilante group to inflict damage on the plant and injuring workers at the site.

Source: Legit.ng