Foreign airlines are increasingly isolating air travelers from Nigeria due to the $465 trapped funds belonging to them

The latest development is the airlines shutting down their Global Distribution Systems or booking portals against travel agencies from Nigeria

Reports say most of the airlines which have taken the steps are from Europe, Asia, and America

Nigerians wishing to travel overseas would struggle to purchase their flight tickets from the black markets as foreign airlines have begun to isolate travel agencies from Nigeria from accessing their booking portals.

The foreign airlines cited the issue of the $465 million owed to the airlines by the Nigerian government.

Travel agencies struggle to survive

The development started six months ago and has seen travel agencies either go out of business or reduce their staffing.

According to reports, Airlines from Europe, America, the Middle East, and Asia, including Ethiopian Airlines, have stopped many travel agencies from Nigeria from accessing their Global Distribution Systems (GDS).

The GDS shutdown hinders travel agents regarded as travel partners to the airlines from booking flights for their clients through the platform.

Travel agents make a commission for each booking from air travelers through the GDS of the airlines.

The airlines isolating Nigerian travel agencies

Other airlines isolating Nigerian travel agencies include Delta Airlines, Air France, Emirates, British Airways, Atlantic, Lufthansa, Turkish, and Qatar Airways. They cited the $465 million trapped funds as the reason for the move.

Air travelers from Nigeria need to get their flight tickets from alternative sources, namely the black markets and intermediaries, at exorbitant costs.

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) have is yet to comment on the issue. Still, experts have asked the body to pressure the Nigerian government to release the trapped funds.

