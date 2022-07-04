Nigerian banks have witnessed great growth in recent years with their assets growing astronomically, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

The CBN Deputy Director, Kingsley Obiora stated that the banks' assets have grown by N11.15 trillion in one year

According to him, this represents 20.97 per cent from N53.17 trillion in April 2021 to N64.32 trillion in April this year

Non performing loans see improvements

Obiora also said that the non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio stood at 5.31 per cent by the end of April 2022, a slight improvement of 5 per cent.

The CBN director said that the banking industry stayed sound, sturdy and resilient, saying that the total assets of the industry grew by 20.97 per cent.

He said, as a result, the total flow of credit to the economy went up to N26.10 trillion in April this year from N21.45 trillion in April 2021, showing an increase of 21.66 per cent.

The MPC member said manufacturing, consumer credit, general commerce, ICT and agricultural sectors increased in credit.

World Bank warns CBN on credit lending

Obiora praised the progress of the banking sector for improvements and said the success is due to sound management practises by the banks.

The World Bank has cautioned Nigeria that the CBN’s low-interest loans jeopardise commercial banks that give loans on risk-adjusted pricing basis and needs to be scaled down.

The CBN interventions allow a 5 per cent per annum interest rate by the receivers of the loan and are likened to a subsidy as the loans originally attract an interest rate of 9 per cent per annum and even at 9 per cent.

Under the CBN interventions, the 5% per annum interest rate paid by the receivers of the loan is akin to a subsidy as the loans originally attract an interest rate of 9% per annum, and even at 9%, the rate is still a huge discount when compared to high rates charged by commercial banks.

