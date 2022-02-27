For the sixth year, Nigerian professionals who have performed remarkably are set to be rewarded

Organisations are also not left out and the organisers of the award are calling for nomination across various categories

Joachim Adenus who is the convener said winners will be selected based on those who have developed creative and innovative solutions

Some Nigerians who have performed remarkably in carrying out their assigned duties are set to be celebrated in the Nigerian Risk Awards(NRA).

The award seeks to spotlight individuals, groups, and brands making life better for ordinary Nigerians through creative and innovative solutions.

The selected winners will have also overcome the challenges facing businesses and organisations, as well as identify opportunities in Nigeria.

Joachim Adenusi the convener

Source: Facebook

According to the convener, Joachim Adenusi the award is scheduled to hold on Sunday, July 7, 2022, and will unveil individuals, organisations who have achieved measurable results through the effective implementation of good governance, internal controls, and risk management system.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

"The award seeks to spotlight individuals, groups, and brands making life better for the ordinary Nigerian by developing creative and innovative solutions in overcoming the challenges facing businesses and organisations, as well as identifying opportunities in Nigeria.

"Submissions are acceptable from workers in various categories and sectors such as risk manager, finance director, internal auditor, HR, Compliance, HSE professional, or a professional responsible for managing risk in Nigeria, those who have developed creative and innovative solutions aimed at overcoming the challenges facing businesses and organisations in Nigeria."

The rewards

Adenusi in a statement also revealed that the entry for the award is open till March 31, 2022 – for either the Individual, sectorial or special category or perhaps all.

He also noted that winners and organisations stand a chance to win an all-expense-paid trip to the United States to attend an international annual risk management conference, amongst other benefits.

He added:

“Submitted entries will be judged by over 20 experienced professionals in Risk Management, known both locally and internationally. The selection process will be very rigorous and we advise that you put together all your evidence and show what you and your organization have achieved between 2020-2021,”

Speaking on the expectation of the judges, Adenusi stated

“What judges are looking for includes- What did you do? How did you do it? What was the impact in your organisation, community and nation (if any)? Where is your evidence?”

Joachim also added that all companies compete equally, regardless of size and it is free to enter.

“All companies compete equally, regardless of size and it is free to enter. also have a chance to vote in new categories such as Safest and Cleanest School, – Cleanest, Safest and Friendliest Hotel, and Safest and Cleanest Hospital.”

Source: Legit.ng