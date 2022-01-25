The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC said it has outlawed the sale of alcohol in sachet and PET bottles

NAFDAC, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has outlawed the registration of alcohol in a sachet, small volume PET and glass bottle less than 200 millilitres.

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye said this in a statement issued by the Agency on Monday, January 24, 2022.

According to her, the registration of alcoholic drinks in sachets and small PET and glass bottles more than 30 per cent alcohol by volume has been outlawed by the agency as part of the advice of the committee of the Federal Ministry of Health, NAFDAC, and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and Industry in 2018.

The NAFDAC helmswoman said the agency will make sure that the validity of the renewal of registered alcoholic products in the concerned category does not pass 2024.

She stated that the makers of low volume alcohol beverages with laboratory reports already submitted to NAFDAC for registration before the decision have been told to their product policies again for free.

NAFDAC has been at the forefront of championing the ban of the sale of alcoholic drinks in motor parks, which the agency said fuels violence and crimes.

