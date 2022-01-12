A 10-year-old girl who started her business at the age of 2 wants to retire when she clocks 15 years old

Pixie Curtis, with the help of her mother began making bows and selling them on social media before adding a toy company later

She made about N58 million in the 24 hours after she launched her business and through the help of her social media followers have grown her business

A 10-year-old Australian girl, who started her business at 2 years old said she intends to retire at the age of 15.

Pixie Curtis is the owner of a toy and hair accessory company that she started at the age of 2.

Now she said she wants to quit when she hits age 15 if she so desires.

Pixie Curtis

Source: UGC

Mother knows best

Curtis started Pixie Bows, the hair accessory company with the help of her mother when she was 2 years old and gradually added the toy company part in 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The primary school girl has so made a success of her business, making N58.1 million in the first of starting her business.

A resounding start

She sold out the first batch of her toys within 48 hours

Her business started with her mother posting her showering her with love on her daughter on social media. In 2014, her mother Roxy Jacenko opened an Instagram page where she uploads pictures of her daughter wearing different fashion outfits and beautiful bows.

She started selling bows she modelled as her Instagram account ballooned with followers.

The bows received favourable patronage from social media users as celebrity’s children like Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, her cousin, True Thompson and Suri Cruise, Tom Cruise’s daughter were seen wearing her bows soon after launching.

Enjoying success

She has now brought Pixie Fidgets and Pixie bows under Pixie Pix, the parent company. She also sells games and other goodies for children online.

The company has now moved to a warehouse. During the Christmas period, the company delivered about N24 million toys as orders for Christmas presents.

Her mother has bought a Mercedes Benz GL worth N111 million to drive her daughter her brother to school daily.

Legit.ng reported that Kim Kardashian has just realised that the time to start looking at what her kids post on social media has arrived.

This comes after her firstborn daughter North West went live on TikTok to show off their beautiful Hidden Hills home.

North had not asked Kim for permission to display the home, which the mother of four came to realise way later.

Source: Legit.ng