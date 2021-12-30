A video of a robot, Ameca, playing human has stirred reactions online as it reacted with many human expressions

When it woke up, it opened its mouth in a seeming attempt at yawning before looking at both its hands

Many people who reacted to the video were fearful that machines like Ameca may one day take control of everything

A video showing a human-like robot, Ameca, with the right facial expressions has stirred reactions on social media.

The machine woke with a yawn like a person. After it woke up, the robot examined its two hands as if surprised it now has a new body.

The founder of Engineered Art, Will, said that the reason they made the robot look like a human is to interact with people, CNN reports.

The robot has beautiful facial expressions. Photo source: @cnn

Ameca even has a great smile with a perfect dentition. In a part of the video, it placed its finger on its lip as if it was telling someone to keep quiet.

Towards the tail end of the video, Ameca threw out its hands in a way that demonstrates welcoming an imaginary friend or family, The Economic Times reports.

In the video Ameca is alsp shown to be waking up and looking around, much like humans waking up from a slumber.

Can it walk?

As it stands, Engineered Arts says the bot is unable to walk, although it wants to give it that ability at some point.

As for the machine rising up, the British manufacturer is unlikely to be involved as they only design the husk and not the software for AI.

Watch the full demonstration here.

Reactions

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with more than 81,000 likes.

ayej15 said:

"iRobot was on to something."

mollyab22 said:

"My worst nightmare."

bernalgutierrez said:

"There’s a movie as to why this is not a good idea."

Elon musk reveals microchips for human brains ready by 2022

Meanwhile, World richest man, Elon Musk, has revealed progress made on its microchip currently being developed by his company, Neuralink.

Neuralink Corporation is a neurotechnology company developing implantable brain-machine interfaces.

Musk had recently revealed testing with a monkey was very successful and the next stage is for humans.

