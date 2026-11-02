The US State Department has outlined exactly what holders of a B-1 business visa are and are not permitted to do while in the country

The B-1 visa covers business activities only and explicitly excludes any form of skilled or unskilled employment or gainful work

The State Department lists six specific categories of allowable activity, ranging from contract negotiations to attending professional conferences

The United States government has published a detailed fact sheet clarifying precisely what travellers holding a B-1 business visa are permitted to do upon entry into the country.

Published by the US State Department, the guidance draws a clear line between legitimate business activity and employment.

US mentions 6 activities B-1 business visa holders are allowed to do. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the document, a B-1 visa is not appropriate for anyone intending to take up work, whether skilled or unskilled, during their stay. The visa is strictly for business-related purposes that fall outside the scope of regular employment, though some categories of workers may still be eligible.

What US B-1 Visa allows

The State Department lists six categories of approved activity for B-1 visa holders:

1. Commercial transactions that do not involve gainful employment in the United States, such as a merchant taking orders for goods manufactured outside the country

2. Contract negotiations with US-based partners or clients

3. Consultations with business associates

4. Litigation, meaning participation in legal proceedings

5. Conventions, conferences, or seminars of a scientific, educational, professional, or business nature

6. Independent research

The fact sheet notes that travellers who enter the US under the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) approval are permitted to carry out the same activities as those admitted on a B-1 visa.

US: When different visa is required

If a business traveller wishes to engage in any activity not clearly covered by the above categories, the State Department advises applying for a more appropriate visa type, such as a petition-based work visa, through the relevant US embassy or consulate.

The guidance is explicit that the list of allowable activities should not be treated as legal advice, and travellers in doubt are encouraged to seek proper legal counsel before travelling.

The clarification is particularly relevant for African professionals and entrepreneurs who regularly travel to the United States for trade, investment discussions, or industry events, as misunderstanding the boundaries of a B-1 visa could result in complications at the port of entry.

Legit.ng has reported that the US listed ways foreigners can get a Green Card via employment.

US announces eligibility for Green Card application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States government published a list of eight categories of people who qualify to apply for a permanent resident card, commonly known as a Green Card.

Eligibility ranges from family ties to US citizenship and employment in specialised fields to refugee or asylum status and victims of abuse.

Source: Legit.ng