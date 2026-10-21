Aba businesses and households say improved electricity is cutting generator costs and extending productive hours, though gas-related disruptions remain

Geometric Power’s Aba project received a $50 million Afreximbank loan after years of delays

Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic reports 80% lower energy costs, while traders and residents describe gains from steadier power

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

For businesses battered by generator bills and unpredictable electricity, Aba is offering a welcome change. Manufacturers, traders and households in the Abia State commercial hub say improved power supply is reducing costs and making longer working hours possible.

Electricity supplied through the Geometric Power-owned Aba Power network is helping some customers cut their dependence on petrol and diesel generators, easing a burden that has constrained production and household budgets for years.

Aba remains the only Nigerian city with a constant electricity supply. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

However, reports of gas-related disruptions mean the gains should not be mistaken for completely uninterrupted electricity across the city. Available evidence also does not establish Aba as Nigeria’s only city enjoying reliable supply.

A $50 million lifeline

Behind the improvement is the Aba Integrated Power Project, which Geometric Power Chairman, Professor Barth Nnaji, described as an investment exceeding $900 million.

The project endured years of delays before financing from the African Export-Import Bank helped bring it to completion, a Vanguard report said.

Afreximbank confirmed that it provided a $50 million loan in 2021 to support the project. Geometric Power’s Group Managing Director, Agatha Nnaji, said the funding arrived at a critical stage after prolonged setbacks.

According to her, the company had spent seven years maintaining facilities and paying workers while disputes delayed commissioning. The bank’s intervention helped turn that stalled investment into an operating electricity project.

Factories and traders gain productive hours

At Damson Industries, which manufactures shoe components, Chairman David Mmadueke said steady electricity had enabled production during both day and night shifts.

He acknowledged a disruption linked to gas shortages but said power outages were no longer routinely forcing the factory to close.

For traders at Aba North Shoe Plaza, which houses more than 2,000 shops, the improvement has also changed daily operations.

The plaza’s president, Obioma Onyebuchi, said members could work longer and had reduced their reliance on individual generators.

Although some traders consider electricity tariffs expensive, he said the bills remained preferable to their previous spending on fuel.

Polytechnic reports 80% savings

Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, is another beneficiary. Rector Christopher Okoro said connecting the institution to Aba Power reduced its energy expenditure by about 80%.

Previously, unreliable electricity disrupted research and administrative work, with staff often leaving by 2pm. Improved supply now allows students and employees to remain productive into the evening.

For households, the benefits extend beyond lighting. Resident Ada-Ngizi Greg-Ilobinso said reliable refrigeration enabled her to buy food in bulk, preserve it and reduce shopping trips.

Sustaining the turnaround

Geometric Power provides uninterrupted power to Aba, making it the sole Nigerian state with regular power. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Aba Power says stronger distribution infrastructure, prepaid metering and monitoring against electricity theft are supporting service delivery.

Company officials also say businesses that previously left are returning, although the available accounts do not establish the scale of those relocations.

The challenge is to sustain these gains. Reliable gas supplies, affordable tariffs and prompt repairs will determine whether improved electricity translates into lasting industrial growth.

For now, customers’ experiences offer a practical lesson: when businesses spend less time managing generators and more time producing, the benefits reach factories, classrooms, market stalls and family kitchens.

6 Power Plants Shut Down

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s electricity situation deteriorated further on Monday after 16 power plants recorded no electricity generation, worsening blackouts across several parts of the country.

The affected facilities include some of the nation’s major generating plants, such as Egbin, Geregu NIPP, Olorunsogo NIPP, Jebba, Kainji, Okpai, Rivers IPP, Trans Afam Power, Afam III Fast, Alaoji NIPP, Delta, GPAL, Ihovbor, MEPP and TAOPEX.

Source: Legit.ng