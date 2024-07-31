Good News: Filling Stations Adjusts Petrol Pump Price As More Vessels Berth at Lagos Ports
- Filling stations have reduced fuel prices as supply improves following the arrival of more vessels at the ports
- Although there are still supply challenges and fuel queues in Lagos and Abuja, the price reduction is a good sign
- Nigerians, in the past few days, have been paying as high as N850 per litre to buy fuel at filling stations
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
More petrol vessels have arrived at Lagos and other ports in the country, raising hope of reduced pump prices for fuel.
Already, findings by Legit.ng show that some petrol stations in Lagos have slashed their pump prices by N100 per litre.
The report noted that at the MRS filling station in the Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos, petrol prices crashed from N850 per litre to N750.
At Ardova Petrol (AP) filling station along Iju Road, the price of the commodity sold for N700 from N800 per litre was sold a few days ago.
Petrol vessels land at ports
Punch reports that petrol vessels were berthing at the ports one after the other.
It was revealed that two vessels are set to berth with petrol, while another two will arrive with bulk and butane gas.
The NPA stated:
“The 16 vessels will berth at ENL Consortium, AMPT, Apapa Bulk, and Greenview Development Nigeria Ltd. terminals in Lagos."
There are also nine vessels discharging crude oil, diesel, containers, gasoline oil, and other cargoes at various ports in Lagos.
NNPC sends message to Nigerians
In a statement released last week, Olufemi Soneye, NNPC’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, explained why there are fuel queues.
The statement reads:
“The NNPC Ltd wishes to state that the tightness in fuel supply and distribution witnessed in some parts of Lagos and the FCT (Federal Capital Territory) is a result of a hitch in the discharge operations of a couple of vessels."
FG orders regulators over Dangote refinery
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian government, via NMDPRA, said it expects fresh reports to confirm the sulphur content of the diesel produced by the Dangote Refinery, as the firm denied claims of inferior products.
The authority’s spokesman, George Ene-Ita, disclosed that the NMDPRA had done its job and would not engage in a media war with anyone over its chief executive, Farouk Ahmed, ’s claims that the sulphur content on Dangote diesel was high.
He disclosed that the agency has about 15 engineers and scientists attached to the Dangote refinery.
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.