Dangote Petroleum Refinery's domestic petrol supply fell sharply in July 2026, hitting the lowest monthly figure recorded this year

Petrol imports climbed 9% in July even as total PMS supply across all sources declined from June levels

Dangote raised its PMS gantry price by N20 per litre in August 2026, with NNPC refineries remaining shut throughout July

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery supplied 25.8 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit per day to the Nigerian domestic market in July 2026, down 21 per cent from the 32.5 million litres per day recorded in June, according to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The July figure is the lowest monthly domestic supply the refinery has recorded in 2026.

Petrol supply from Dangote Refinery dropped in July even as Nigeria’s PMS imports increased by 9%. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The NMDPRA monthly factsheet showed that the refinery produced 25.9 million litres of petrol per day during the period and exported 3.4 million litres per day, meaning nearly all of its daily output went to the local market.

Imports Rise as Total Supply Falls

The drop in Dangote's domestic volumes coincided with a rise in petrol imports.

NMDPRA data showed imports increased by 9%to 19.7 million litres per day in July, up from 18.1 million litres per day in June.

Despite the import increase, combined petrol supply from both domestic and imported sources fell to 45.5 million litres per day in July, compared with 50.6 million litres per day the previous month.

Consumption also weakened, dropping to 35.7 million litres per day from 47.4 million litres per day in June, pointing to softer demand during the period.

The NMDPRA factsheet also confirmed that all three refineries owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited were shut throughout July and produced no petroleum products. Local refineries received 12.75 million barrels of crude oil during the month, while 5.13 million barrels were imported, with a daily crude allocation of 585,000 barrels.

The shutdowns left Dangote as the only major active large-scale domestic refinery during the period.

Dangote Refinery recorded its lowest domestic petrol supply of 2026 in July Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Dangote Adjusts Petrol Price

Alongside the supply figures, Dangote Refinery raised its petrol gantry price by N20 per litre, moving from N1,165 to N1,185 per litre with effect from midnight on August 21, 2026.

The adjustment came against a backdrop of relatively elevated prices in the Lagos depot market, where petrol was trading at around N1,200 per litre at Integrated Oil and Gas, African Terminals and NIPCO, and at N1,190 per litre at Pinnacle Oil and Gas.

At N1,185 per litre, Dangote's revised gantry price remains N15 below the three depots selling at N1,200 and N5 below Pinnacle's price, preserving a modest cost advantage even after the increase.

Diesel price rises by 86.40% in May 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average retail price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, increased by 86.40% year-on-year to N3,277.47 per litre.

According to the latest diesel price watch report released by the statistics agency, the figure rose from N1,758.26 per litre recorded in May 2025.

The report also showed that diesel prices increased by 32.44% on a month-on-month basis, rising from N2,474.69 per litre in April 2026 to N3,277.47 per litre in May.

Source: Legit.ng