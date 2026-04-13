CBN introduces stricter guidelines to enhance agent banking security and reduce fraud in Nigeria

New rules include exclusive partnerships for PoS agents and mandatory geo-fencing of terminals

Customers face new transaction limits as CBN aims to strengthen financial inclusion and integrity

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) released new Guidelines for the Operations of Agent Banking in Nigeria.

This comprehensive document consolidates previous regulations to boost security, reduce fraud, and deepen financial inclusion across the country.

CBN begins implementing a new agency banking rule with 8 key details. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Most rules took effect immediately, but critical changes on agent exclusivity and location compliance have a final deadline of April 1, 2026.

These updates directly impact everyday Nigerians who rely on Point-of-Sale (PoS) agents for cash withdrawals (cash-outs) and deposits (cash-ins).

Here is what changed:

The "one principal" exclusivity rule

PoS agents can now work with only one principal: a bank, mobile money operator, a microfinance bank, or a licensed super-agent.

The era of agents juggling multiple terminals from different providers (like OPay, Moniepoint, and PalmPay) is ending.

This aims to improve oversight and traceability, but agents must choose their partner carefully by the April 2026 deadline.

Mandatory geo-fencing of POS terminals

Every POS device must be geo-fenced and tagged to operate strictly within its registered business premises — no more than 10 meters away.

Devices straying beyond this limit will be flagged or deactivated in real time. The goal is to curb mobile fraud and roaming operations, but it could challenge agents in flexible or rural setups. Full enforcement begins April 1, 2026.

New uniform transaction caps

To manage liquidity and risks, the CBN introduced industry-wide limits:

Customer cash-out (withdrawal): ₦100,000 per day and ₦500,000 per week.

Customer cash-in (deposit): Same limits: ₦100,000 daily and ₦500,000 weekly.

Agent daily cash-out total: Capped at ₦1.2 million across all transactions.

These caps apply per customer and per agent, helping control cash flow while reducing exposure to large-scale risks.

Dedicated agent accounts only

Agents must route all transactions through a dedicated account or wallet provided by their principal.

Using personal or non-designated accounts violates the rules and risks blacklisting. This ensures better monitoring and faster settlements.

CAC registration crackdown

All PoS operators, including individuals, must register their businesses with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). A nationwide enforcement drive against unregistered agents starts January 1, 2026.

Operating without proper registration could lead to shutdowns.

Stricter eligibility requirements

According to a BusinessDay report, aspiring agents face tougher screening. Individuals or businesses with non-performing loans in the past 12 months, or those with blacklisted BVNs due to fraud or misconduct, are disqualified.

Verification occurs through licensed credit bureaus. This cleans up the ecosystem and builds public trust.

Minimum physical standards and faster complaint resolution

Agents must operate from a fixed physical structure (at least a kiosk level). Additionally, principals must resolve customer complaints within 7 working days (down from 14 days previously), strengthening consumer protection.

Enhanced monthly reporting

Principals now submit detailed monthly reports to the CBN by the 10th of the following month.

These cover transaction volumes, fraud incidents, agent activities, and more. This boosts transparency and enables quicker regulatory intervention.

What this means for you

For customers, the changes promise safer, more reliable PoS services but may mean longer queues or limits during peak periods.

Agents face operational adjustments, potential income shifts from exclusivity, and investment in compliant setups.

Financial inclusion remains a priority, but the CBN is prioritising a cleaner, fraud-resistant system.

With the April 1, 2026, deadline approaching, both agents and users should prepare now, verify their agent's status, understand the limits, and plan cash needs accordingly.

CBN's new PoS rules affect cash withdrawals, locations, and more. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

These reforms mark a significant evolution in Nigeria's agent banking landscape, balancing growth with accountability. Stay informed as implementation rolls out.

CBN introduces tougher BVN enrolment rule

Legit.ng earlier reported that the CBN has rolled out stricter Bank Verification Number (BVN) rules that take effect on May 1, 2026.

The amendments to the 2021 framework aim to curb identity fraud, speed up detection of suspicious activity, and restore confidence in Nigeria’s booming digital banking sector.

A key innovation is the temporary watchlist. Banks must now flag any BVN linked to suspicious transactions for a maximum of 24 hours while they contact the account holder for clarification.

Source: Legit.ng