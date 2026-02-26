Ikeja Electric has directed traders operating under 11kV to 330kV high-voltage lines in Lagos to vacate immediately

The company described structures under such high-voltage lines as illegal and life-threatening, condemning the conduct of business there

The utility firm listed both old and newly encroached areas, as it urged defaulters to vacate or risk demolition and prosecution

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Ikeja Electric Plc has asked traders, shop owners, and artisans conducting business beneath high-voltage power lines in Lagos to vacate the affected areas immediately or risk demolition, property loss, and prosecution, PUNCH reported.

The company described structures under 11kV to 330kV lines as illegal and life-threatening. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei, Peeterv.

Source: Getty Images

In a public notice addressing violations of right-of-way corridors, the electricity distribution company (DisCo) described the erecti*n of kiosks, stalls, and other structures under 11kV, 33kV, 132kV, and 330kV distribution and transmission lines as unlawful and dangerous.

Conducting businesses under power lines dangerous

The company stated that operating businesses within such corridors exposes individuals to serious safety risks. According to the notice, activities carried out under high-voltage lines can result in fatal electrocuti*n, even without direct contact, as well as fire outbreaks and severe injuries, particularly during rainfall.

"Conducting activities under high-voltage lines is life-threatening. Risks include fatal electrocuti*n (even without direct contact), fire outbreaks, and severe injury, especially during rainy weather,” it said.

Ikeja Electric disclosed that it recently identified fresh cases of illegal re-encroachment in parts of Lagos, including Shogbesan Street in Alimosho and AIT Road in Alagbado. It noted that the affected locations fall within strictly restricted right-of-way zones.

The utility firm emphasised that conducting commercial activities in these corridors contravenes Lagos State safety regulations. It warned that failure to comply with its directive could lead to immediate demolition or removal of illegal structures, loss of property without compensation, and possible legal action.

Ikeja Electric advises members of the public

Advising members of the public, the company urged traders and residents to avoid constructing buildings, kiosks, shops, or stalls under or near high-voltage distribution and transmission lines.

It also encouraged business operators currently occupying such spaces to relocate promptly and report unsafe developments to the appropriate authorities.

Ikeja Electric lists both old and newly encroached areas. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: Getty Images

Reaffirming its position, Ikeja Electric said it remains committed to protecting lives and property and will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to prevent avoidable accidents linked to unsafe activities around power infrastructure.

The company added that public safety requires collective responsibility, stressing that no commercial venture is worth endangering lives.

“Public safety is a shared responsibility. No business activity is worth a human life,” it declared.

Ikeja Electric accused of consumer rights violations

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ikeja Electric was accused of multiple violations of consumer rights by the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The FCCPC sealed the distribution company’s headquarters over alleged non-compliance with multiple directives from the commission and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The DisCo reportedly denied a customer electricity for over two and a half years despite meeting all financial obligations.

Source: Legit.ng