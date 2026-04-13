Refiners contest claims that imported petrol is cheaper than locally produced from Dangote Refinery

Quality factors like density and emissions challenge the narrative of cheaper imported fuel

World Bank's report stirred controversy, leading to its withdrawal and clarifications on fuel pricing dynamics

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s fuel pricing debate has taken a fresh twist, as refiners push back against claims that imported petrol is cheaper than locally refined products from the Dangote Refinery.

The Crude Oil Refiners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) insists the comparison is flawed, arguing that the issue is less about efficiency and more about quality, production processes, and market distortions.

The World Bank's advice on fuel imports stirs debate as refiners clarify why. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

“Not all petrol is the same”

CORAN’s Publicity Secretary, Eche Idoko, says imported petrol is often blended fuel, which is cheaper to produce than fully refined products.

According to him, many imports come from parts of Eastern Europe and Central Asia, where fuel is blended to meet only minimum regulatory standards before export.

Blending, he explained, is not illegal, but it typically results in lower-grade fuel, making direct price comparisons misleading.

He stressed that locally refined petrol undergoes more complex processes, producing cleaner fuel with better environmental performance. That added refinement naturally increases cost.

Quality metrics the debate ignores

A key argument from refiners is that global comparisons fail to account for technical specifications such as:

Density

Flash point

Pour point

Emission levels

These factors determine fuel grade and performance. Higher-grade fuels, which burn cleaner and are more efficient, usually cost more to produce.

Idoko argues that without comparing identical grades, any conclusion that imported petrol is cheaper is incomplete at best and misleading at worst.

The World Bank’s controversial position

The debate intensified after the World Bank Group reported that imported petrol is about 12% cheaper than fuel from the Dangote refinery.

According to the report, Dangote’s ex-depot price stood at about ₦1,275 per litre, compared with an estimated import-parity price of ₦1,122 per litre.

The report also advised Nigeria to reopen the fuel import market to boost competition and reduce pricing distortions.

However, the publication sparked backlash, forcing the World Bank to withdraw it and clarify that its recommendation was part of broader economic reforms, not a blanket endorsement of fuel imports.

Why local refining still costs more

Refiners say several structural challenges are pushing up the cost of locally produced fuel:

1. Expensive crude oil supply

Local refineries, including Dangote, reportedly purchase crude at international benchmark prices, often tied to Brent crude, with no discounts.

2. Lack of Incentives

Unlike refiners in some countries, Nigerian operators receive limited government support or subsidies, reducing their competitive edge.

3. Limited Supply Advantage

Despite being an oil-producing nation, Nigeria does not offer local refiners significantly cheaper crude, eliminating a key cost advantage.

Market dominance and supply dynamics

The Dangote refinery has become Nigeria’s dominant supplier, accounting for over 90% of petrol supply at one point after import licences were suspended in early 2026.

While this has improved local production capacity, critics argue it has also reduced competition, potentially contributing to higher prices.

Recent geopolitical tensions, including disruptions linked to the Middle East, have further complicated supply chains and pricing.

The bigger picture: Price vs value

At the heart of the debate is a critical question: Is cheaper petrol always better?

According to a report by Punch, refiners argue that focusing solely on price ignores long-term costs, including engine performance, environmental impact, and fuel efficiency.

Nigerian Refinery owners defend Dangote Refinery amid World Bank's fuel import advice. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

Their position is clear. Until Nigeria compares fuels on equal quality terms, the narrative that imported petrol is cheaper may continue to oversimplify a much more complex reality.

Petrol landing cost falls below Dangote price

Legit.ng earlier reported that a new pricing shift has emerged in Nigeria’s downstream oil sector, with the landing cost of imported petrol now significantly lower than the domestic gantry price.

Data from the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) shows that as of March 16, 2026, imported Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) landed at N1,080.47 per litre, while the domestic gantry price stood at N1,175 per litre.

This creates a price gap of N94.53 per litre, making imports more attractive to marketers.

Source: Legit.ng