EKEDC has announced a planned power outage affecting several communities in Lagos

The outage is due to scheduled maintenance work by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)

Customers in the affected areas have been advised to prepare ahead of the temporary disruption

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The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced a planned power outage affecting parts of Lagos State, including Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Idumagbo, Obalende, Awolowo Road, and surrounding areas.

The outage is due to scheduled maintenance work at the Alagbon Transmission Station (TS), where the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will carry out major maintenance on a 300MVA transformer.

EKEDC begins maintenance at Alagbon Transmission Station Photo: mgstudyo

Source: Getty Images

The company disclosed this in a public notice issued to customers on Friday, April 10.

Power outage scheduled

According to EKEDC, the interruption is necessary to allow technical teams to safely conduct critical maintenance aimed at improving the reliability and stability of electricity supply across the affected corridor.

The planned outage is scheduled for Friday, April 10, 2026, and will last from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

During the period, electricity supply will be temporarily unavailable in the listed areas while the maintenance exercise is ongoing.

The statement reads:

“Dear valued customer, please be advised that there will be a planned outage at Alagbon TS to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) team to carry out major maintenance on their 300MVA transformer. Date: 10th April, 2026. Time: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Affected areas: Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Idumagbo, Obalende, Awolowo Road, and surrounding areas.

" This maintenance is essential to enhance the reliability and stability of power supply within your vicinity. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and kindly request your understanding and cooperation during this period.”

EKEDC added that the maintenance exercise is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the electricity network and improve overall service delivery to customers in Lagos.

Customers advised ahead of scheduled power interruption Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Power outage at Bauchi, Adamawa, 5 other states

In a related development. Electricity consumers in Plateau, Bauchi, Adamawa, Gombe, Borno, Taraba, and Yobe states are set to experience about six weeks of power disruptions.

As reported by The Punch, the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) announced that the outages will affect the Jos–Gombe 330kV transmission line as part of scheduled maintenance.

In a public notice issued on Thursday, April 9, NISO stated that the outage will run from April 9 to May 22, 2026, occurring weekly from Thursday to Sunday between 9am and 6pm.

The agency explained that the disruption is part of a broader initiative to modernise the national grid by installing Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) fibre-optic infrastructure along the Jos–Gombe transmission corridor.

19 hours power outage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) announced a planned power outage lasting about 19 hours in parts of Kogi State.

The company issued the notice in a public statement to customers in Lokoja town, Konton Karfe, Naval Base, Banda, Felele, Army Barracks, and surrounding communities.

According to the notice, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) technical team has scheduled maintenance work at the Lokoja Transmission Station.

Source: Legit.ng