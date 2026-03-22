Nigeria faces the second-highest petrol price increase globally, driven by external geopolitical tensions

Limited refining capacity and reliance on imports exacerbate domestic inflation and economic strain for Nigerians

Experts urge urgent reforms to strengthen local refining and stabilise the economy against future price shocks

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria has emerged as the country with the second-highest petrol price increase in the world, following a sharp surge linked to geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran.

Despite being Africa’s largest crude oil producer, the nation continues to depend heavily on imported refined fuel, exposing it to global price shocks.

Nigeria ranks second-highest country with the sharpest petrol price increases. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

Data from InvestorSight, referencing Global Petrol Prices, shows that Nigeria’s petrol prices have climbed 39.5% since February 23, 2026. Only Vietnam, with a 50% increase, recorded a higher rise during the same period.

Global crisis, local pain

While global conflicts often benefit oil-exporting nations, Nigeria’s limited refining capacity has turned international price surges into domestic hardship.

With most fuel imported, fluctuations in crude oil prices, exchange rates, and logistics costs directly impact local petrol prices.

The recent hike has intensified inflationary pressures, affecting transportation, food costs, and everyday living expenses.

Experts warn that the ripple effect could extend across multiple sectors of the economy, deepening financial strain for households and businesses alike.

How Nigeria compares worldwide

Nigeria’s petrol price spike stands out not only in Africa but globally. The increase surpasses those in developed economies: the U.S. recorded a 16.6% rise, Germany 14.9%, and Canada 10.6%.

Even other oil-exporting nations like Qatar and the UAE experienced far smaller increases, thanks to stronger domestic refining systems and effective price stabilisation measures.

Timothy Okon, Managing Partner at Teno Energy, emphasised that Nigeria’s vulnerability stems from external disruptions, particularly in key stabilisers like the Strait of Hormuz.

He highlighted the urgent need for strategic petroleum reserves to buffer against global shocks.

Structural weaknesses fuel the problem

The current fuel crisis in Nigeria reflects deep-seated structural challenges. Limited refining capacity, foreign exchange volatility, and the absence of strategic reserves leave the country exposed to international market swings.

While private sector investments are attempting to strengthen local refining, gaps remain.

The ongoing depreciation of the naira and the removal of fuel subsidies have intensified the impact of international price fluctuations, transferring the full burden to consumers.

Rising prices, rising strain

Transportation costs have surged in major cities, while logistics-dependent businesses face higher operational expenses.

For households, reduced purchasing power has increased financial pressure, particularly on low- and middle-income earners.

Analysts warn that without swift reforms, such price shocks will recur whenever global energy markets face disruption.

Strengthening local refining capacity, stabilising the naira, and improving supply chain efficiency are essential to shielding Nigeria from repeated fuel crises.

Nigerians bear the brunt as global petrol prices spike. Credit: PIUS EKPEI UTOMI/Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Urgent call for reforms

The recent petrol price surge reinforces the urgent need for comprehensive reforms in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

Boosting domestic refining, creating strategic reserves, and enhancing market stability could help break the cycle of fuel-driven inflation, protecting both the economy and everyday Nigerians from future shocks.

MRS, other filling stations raise petrol prices

Legit.ng reported that MRS Oil Nigeria Plc has announced a new upward review of its petrol pricing as crude oil prices continue to rise.

In a notice to dealers, the company disclosed that its new pump price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has been set at N1,332 per litre.

It also fixed company delivery at N1,290 per litre, while self-collection is priced at N1,282 per litre, Petroluemprice.ng reports.

Source: Legit.ng