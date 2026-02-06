The Dangote Refinery has confirmed that petrol prices at filling stations are now N839 per litre

It noted that the new price is a significant drop compared to the N1,700 Nigerians once paid

The refinery also highlighted its role in driving down fuel prices in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Dangote Refinery said local refining has helped reduce petrol prices at filling stations across Nigeria, with the current rate now at N839 per litre.

The company noted that, while this is an increase from the previous N739 per litre announced in December 2025, it still marks a huge drop from the N1,250 per litre Nigerians once paid.

Dangote Refinery sets petrol price at N839 per litre. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The company, in a statement released on X on Thursday, February 5, said petrol pricing reflects its commitment to improving domestic fuel supply and making petrol more affordable for consumers.

New petrol price

In the statement, the refinery explained that local refining has been instrumental in lowering fuel costs, noting that diesel prices have also fallen from around N1,700 to between N980 and N990 per litre.

Part of the statement reads:

"Local refining has significantly reduced fuel prices, with diesel falling from about N1,700 to N980-N990 per litre, and PMS dropping from around N1,250 to N839-N900 per litre, while also easing FX pressure and supporting naira stability.

Dangote Refinery says local refining lowers fuel costs. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

What does the future hold?

Dangote Refinery said to keep the price down, it advised marketers to choose gantry loading over coastal loading.

By relying more on domestic production and gantry evacuation, the refinery has been able to minimise unnecessary costs and pass savings on to consumers.

It said:

"Gantry loading is identified as the most cost-efficient evacuation method, as it eliminates port charges, maritime levies and vessel-related costs that do not benefit end users.

"Marketers are free to choose between gantry and coastal loading, and the refinery does not impose restrictions on evacuation modes.

"Coastal logistics can add about N75 per litre to petrol costs, potentially pushing PMS pump prices close to N1,000 per litre if passed on to consumers."

It added that the gantry facility with 91 loading bays is capable of loading up to 2,900 tankers daily and evacuating over 50 million litres of PMS and 14 million litres of diesel through 24-hour operations.

NNPC increase petrol price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has increased its petrol pump price to N840 per litre in Lagos.

This new price represents an increase from the previous pump price of N740 per litre.

Ardova, Mobil, Petrocam, Hyden, Matrix and other filling stations have also made changes to their pump price.

At the Ardova filling station, the fuel pump price was increased from N840 per litre to N850 per litre, while at MRS Oil Nigeria filling stations in Lagos, fuel is now being sold at ₦835 per litre, up from the previous price of N739.

