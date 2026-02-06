Dangote Refinery says its gantry loading facility is central to its fuel distribution strategy

The facility has 91 loading bays and can evacuate nearly 3,000 trucks daily

Gantry loading helps reduce logistics costs by eliminating port and maritime charges

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has released details of its gantry loading facility, describing it as a key part of its fuel distribution strategy aimed at improving supply efficiency, cutting logistics costs, and supporting market stability across Nigeria.

The facility has 91 loading bays and can evacuate nearly 3,000 trucks daily. Photo: Bloomberg, Dangote Group.

Source: UGC

In a statement, the refinery said the gantry infrastructure enables refined products such as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel to be delivered directly into the domestic market, reducing reliance on coastal shipping and speeding up delivery to marketers, Petroleumprice,ng reported.

High-capacity gantry of 91 loading bays

According to the company, the gantry system consists of 91 loading bays and operates round the clock. At full capacity, it can load up to 2,900 trucks per day, with the ability to evacuate over 50 million litres of PMS and about 14 million litres of diesel daily. These volumes, the refinery noted, closely match Nigeria’s average daily fuel consumption.

The refinery explained that the continuous operation of the gantry allows faster movement of products from processing units to distribution channels, helping to limit supply disruptions and improve availability nationwide. Industry analysts, it added, consider the scale of the facility comparable to leading refining and distribution hubs globally.

Dangote says gantry evacuation is most effective

Dangote Refinery said gantry loading is the most cost-effective evacuation option because it removes expenses linked to port charges, maritime levies, and vessel operations, which often push up fuel prices. By delivering products directly into road tankers, marketers are able to avoid additional logistics costs that do not benefit consumers.

While marketers can still choose between gantry and coastal loading, the refinery stressed that gantry loading offers the lowest-cost route to market. It added that this efficiency supports price moderation in Nigeria’s deregulated fuel market and improves supply planning.

The company also linked recent improvements in fuel availability and pricing to increased local refining supported by the high-capacity gantry system. According to the refinery, reduced dependence on imports has eased pressure on foreign exchange and contributed to lower PMS and diesel prices.

Dangote Refinery said the gantry facility also strengthens Nigeria’s energy security by ensuring a steady domestic supply and reducing exposure to global shipping delays and market volatility. It added that continued investment in large-scale gantry infrastructure is vital for affordable fuel supply, downstream efficiency, and long-term growth in the petroleum sector.

The gantry system is expected to strengthen energy security and supply stability in Nigeria. Bloomberg

Source: AFP

Coastal evacuation of petrol may raise pump price to N1000/litre

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Refinery warned Nigerians that petrol could rise to N1,000 per litre if the country relies heavily on coastal fuel evacuation.

The refinery said gantry loading is cheaper and more efficient, noting its capacity to load up to 2,900 trucks daily, and estimating that coastal logistics could cost the economy N1.75 trillion annually.

The refinery said its warning is aimed at drawing attention to the impact of logistics decisions on pump prices, consumer welfare and the wider economy, stressing that inefficient evacuation methods could erode the gains of domestic refining.

Source: Legit.ng