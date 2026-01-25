Private depot owners have again adjusted petrol and diesel prices across Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt, and Calabar in the past few days

The changes in prices at depots comes amid reports Dangote refinery is facing operational challenges that have limited production

New data show renewed upward pressure across key depots, which could filter through to filling stations

The price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) petrol and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) diesel increased at depots nationwide.

Data obtained from Petroleumprice.ng show in the past week, the price of petrol averaged around N800 per litre while diesel averaged N930 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices rise again as private depots adjust rates nationwide. Photo: Bloomberg

The increase comes amid delayed import licences and market speculation over domestic supply.

Dealers cited concerns that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery may continue to operate below full capacity, affecting local distribution.

Petrol price increase

In Lagos, PMS prices were largely stable, with A.A Rano easing to N714, AITEO, Rainoil, and Eternal holding at N800, and Shellplux steady at N725, while in Warri, tighter local supply pushed Matrix to N767.

Also, Optima depots to N765, Zamson to N765, and A&E to N751.

While, in Calabar, thin availability supported PMS, keeping prices around N767, N765, N765, and N751.

Diesel prices jump

AGO prices also rose across major depots. In Lagos, Aipec increased from N908 to N915, A.A Rano from N911 to N915, and Gulf Treasure from N910 to N911.

In Port Harcourt, Bulk Strategic raised diesel from N951 to N970.

In Warri, diesel prices remained mostly flat, with Matrix holding at N945 and Edo Refinery at N955, as low sales volumes reduced upward pressure.

Import delays tighten supply outlook

Industry analysts say delays in issuing import licences have reduced product inflows, leaving several jetties idle and tightening depot supply nationwide.

They warn that prolonged licence uncertainty could sustain upward pressure on PMS and AGO rates, particularly if replenishment delays continue.

Lagos PMS stable at N725–800, while diesel climbs double digits. Photo: Nurphoto

Dangote refinery output still constrained

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated ramp-up of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery continues to face technical challenges. Persistent outages at its 200,000-barrel-per-day Residual Fluid Catalytic Cracker (RFCC) have capped gasoline output.

A restart is now expected around February 10, 2026, but analysts warn that steady-state operations are still several months away, delaying a smooth production ramp-up, Premium times report.

With PMS prices clustering around N800 per litre at private depots, market participants say retail pump prices may remain under pressure until supply conditions improve.

NNPC petrol prices in Lagos, Abuja, other states

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced new petrol pump price.

Checks by Legit.ng showed that in Lagos, NNPC retail outlets are dispensing fuel at N784per litre to motorists.

With the latest adjustment, NNPCL retail outlets are now selling petrol almost at the same rate as Dangote Refinery’s partner stations, helping to bring relief to consumers amid high transportation and energy costs

