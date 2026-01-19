NNPC limited is unlikely to adjust the petrol price this week, despite changes in global crude oil prices

Checks show that several depots have reduced their petrol prices to stay competitive with Dangote refinery's N699

Currently, Lagos remains the cheapest place to buy petrol from NNPC stations, while Gombe is the most expensive

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited is not expected to adjust petrol prices this week despite recent fluctuations in global crude oil markets.

Reuters report that Brent, the global benchmark for crude, recently traded above $66, as other oil grades also appreciated in price, heightening concerns that the cost of refined products might balloon in the coming days.

This is, however, unlikely to materialise as several depots have reduced their petrol prices to remain competitive with Dangote Refinery’s ex-gantry price of N699 per litre

NNPC petrol price

NNPC filling stations operate all over the country and remain a key player in the downstream sector.

Checks on Monday, January 19, showed that Lagos remains the cheapest state to purchase petrol from NNPC stations, while Gombe records the highest prices nationwide.

Motorists in Lagos now pay around N785 per litre, benefiting from a reduction of N35 from previous rates.

In contrast, consumers in Gombe face the steepest cost at N965 per litre.

Other states fall between these extremes, with Abuja pricing petrol at N815 per litre, Kaduna, Plateau, and Sokoto at N825, and Delta at N800.

Snapshot of Petrol Prices (Highest to Lowest):

Lagos: N785

Edo: N790

Ogun: N790

Oyo: N790

Osun: N795

Rivers: N795

Ondo: N797

Delta: N800

Bayelsa: N805

Anambra: N810

Enugu: N810

Abuja: N815

Kaduna: N825

Plateau: N825

Sokoto: N825

Kano: N832

Adamawa: N835

Taraba: N835

Benue: N840

Borno: N840

Yobe: N850

Kwara: N850

Nassarawa: N850

Abia: N905

Imo: N905

Ebonyi: N908

Akwa Ibom: N910

Cross River: N910

Bauchi: N915

Zamfara: N945

Niger: N955

Gombe: N965

Depots owners reduce petrol price

Findings show that petroleum product importers and depot operators slashed wholesale prices, with petrol now selling at an average of about N702 per litre at depots in Lagos and other cities from the previous rate of N750.

Similar price reductions were recorded in Calabar and other coastal supply corridors, reflecting a broad market reset rather than isolated adjustments.

According to data from PetroleumPriceNG, Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market closed the third full trading week of January 2026 on a softer footing.

Depot prices for PMS weakened across key locations, while Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) prices eased modestly following several downward reviews by Lagos-based depot operators.

MRS fuel cheaper

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MRS Oil Nigeria is one of the cheapest place to buy petrol in Nigeria, displacing the state-owned NNPC.

For years, NNPC set the benchmark for fuel prices across Nigeria, acting as the reference point for the downstream.

That dominance, however, has been challenged by the entry of the Dangote Refinery and its strategic partnership with MRS Oil.

MRS is controlled by Dangote's half-brother Sayyu Dantata and has leverage partnership with the Dangote Refinery to provide cheaper fuel prices to Nigeria.

