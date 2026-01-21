Another Nigerian company has announced plans to build a world class refinery in Calabar

Clarivo Oil and Gas Ltd has announced plans to construct a world‑class oil refinery in Calabar as part of efforts to deepen Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector and reduce reliance on imported refined fuels.

Obidike Chukwuebuka, speaking to journalists in Calabar on Tuesday, January 20 said the proposed facility will be developed in multiple phases and feature state‑of‑the‑art technologies designed to produce high‑quality petroleum products.

World-class refinery planned to reduce fuel imports. Photo: Jans

Source: Getty Images

Insight on the new refinery

The refinery is expected to incorporate modern crude distillation, catalytic cracking and hydrotreating units, key components that would enable the production of products such as petrol (PMS), diesel (AGO) and aviation fuel (Jet A1) to international specifications.

Obidike said the phased development approach will start with comprehensive feasibility studies and front‑end engineering design.

His words:

"Subsequent phases will involve the construction of core processing units, followed by the installation and commissioning of secondary units and systems.

He added that the phased model will allow Clarivo to manage investment risks, align with international operating standards and attract strategic partners, Vanguard reports.

The planned refinery, Obidike explained, is aimed at increasing domestic refining capacity and addressing longstanding challenges in Nigeria’s energy sector, where the country has historically relied on costly imported refined products despite being a major crude producer.

Obidike stated:

"Clarivo’s project is part of broader private sector initiatives to improve energy security, retain foreign exchange, and support industrial growth."

Obidike noted that the project will be implemented in collaboration with foreign technical partners and investors.

He said:

"Agreements with international stakeholders are being finalised to provide both the technical expertise and financial backing required to bring the refinery to fruition.

"The partnerships are expected to facilitate technology transfer and skills development for local engineers and technicians."

Dangote Refinery has played a crucial role in lowering fuel prices across Nigeria. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Importance of the planned refinery

On employment, Obidike said the refinery’s construction and operations will create jobs across engineering, construction, technical operations and logistics, offering a significant boost to local employment in Cross River State and beyond, the Nation reports.

The company projects that the refinery will come online within about five years, subject to regulatory approvals and the successful completion of project phases.

