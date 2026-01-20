Dangote Group secures $350 million contract to expand Lekki refinery's capacity to 1.4 million barrels daily

Expansion aims to end Nigeria's dependence on fuel imports and boost local refining capacity

New project positions Nigeria as a potential net exporter of refined petroleum products in West Africa

Nigeria’s push to end decades of fuel import dependence has received a major boost as Dangote Group awarded a $350 million engineering contract to India’s Engineers India Limited to expand its Lekki refinery to an unprecedented scale.

The deal will add a second processing train to the refinery, lifting total capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day, more than double the current 650,000 barrels per day.

Once completed, the facility will become the world’s largest single-site refinery complex, consolidating Nigeria’s ambition to emerge as a regional petroleum hub.

The agreement was signed with Engineers India Limited, a state-owned engineering consultancy under India’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which also played a key role in delivering the original refinery that began operations in 2024.

From single train to a global refining giant

Located in the Lekki Free Zone outside Lagos, the existing Dangote refinery already holds the title of the world’s largest single-train facility.

The expansion cements its position as a global heavyweight, transforming the complex into a multi-train refinery of unmatched scale.

Beyond increased crude processing, the project includes upgrading fuel output to Euro VI standards, meeting stricter emissions and environmental benchmarks than the Euro V products currently produced.

Polypropylene production will also triple to 2.4 million metric tons annually, strengthening Nigeria’s petrochemical value chain.

Engineers India will oversee project management, engineering, procurement, construction support, and commissioning, ensuring the new units integrate seamlessly with ongoing operations.

Ending Nigeria’s costly import paradox

The expansion directly targets Nigeria’s long-standing contradiction of exporting crude oil while importing nearly all refined petroleum products.

Despite producing around 1.3 million barrels of crude daily, the country has relied on imports for decades due to non-functional state-owned refineries.

This dependence has drained foreign exchange reserves and exposed the economy to global price shocks and fuel supply disruptions.

Analysts say the enlarged Dangote refinery could reverse that trend by meeting domestic demand and supplying refined products to neighbouring West African countries.

Economic stakes and political significance

The refinery’s growth aligns with federal government efforts to boost local refining capacity and stabilise fuel supply following the removal of petrol subsidies in May 2023.

While the subsidy removal triggered inflationary pressures, it freed up fiscal resources and underscored the urgency of domestic refining.

The Dangote complex already produces petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and polypropylene.

With the expansion, Nigeria could become a net exporter of refined petroleum products, reshaping regional energy trade that currently depends heavily on European suppliers.

Dangote’s bigger energy vision

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, has positioned the refinery as the cornerstone of his group’s energy ambitions.

The conglomerate operates in 17 African countries and remains one of West Africa’s largest private employers.

Alongside refining, Dangote Group has investments in fertiliser production, petrochemicals, and upstream oil and gas.

The Lekki expansion represents its largest capital commitment since completing the original refinery and signals a long-term bet on Nigeria’s industrial future.

While timelines and financing details were not disclosed, industry watchers say the project could redefine Africa’s refining landscape and place Nigeria firmly at its centre.

