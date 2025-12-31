Dangote Refinery begins crucial maintenance to boost petrol output and operational stability by early 2026

Petrol imports down over 60%, altering Nigeria's fuel landscape and easing foreign exchange pressure

Refinery aims to increase capacity to 700,000 bpd, cementing Nigeria's role as Africa's refining hub

Nigeria’s refining journey has entered another critical chapter as the Dangote Petroleum Refinery commences a planned turnaround maintenance on its core petrol-producing unit.

The move will temporarily pause full crude processing but is aimed at unlocking higher output and operational stability by early 2026.

Aliko Dangote's refinery goes offline for maintenance, runs skeletal production. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

The scheduled shutdown comes just weeks after the $20 billion Lekki-based mega refinery signalled plans to scale up production, reinforcing its long-term ambition to anchor Nigeria’s fuel self-sufficiency drive and reshape regional energy markets.

RFCC shutdown marks strategic de-bottlenecking

According to an Energy in Africa report, Dangote Industries Vice President, Devakumar Edwin, confirmed that the refinery’s residue fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) has been taken offline for routine maintenance.

He added that the crude distillation unit (CDU) will also be suspended for a few days in January as part of the exercise.

Industry watchers say the development should not be mistaken for operational trouble.

Instead, the maintenance is widely seen as a calculated de-bottlenecking effort designed to remove constraints that have limited sustained full-capacity runs.

Speaking to Platts, Edwin noted that several sections of the plant have already exceeded initial design expectations.

He explained that the upgrade will lift the CDU’s nameplate capacity from 650,000 barrels per day to 700,000 barrels per day, further cementing Dangote’s position as the world’s largest single-train refinery.

Nigeria’s fuel gains face short-term pressure

Since commencing operations, the Dangote Refinery has significantly altered Nigeria’s downstream landscape.

Petrol imports have dropped by more than 60%, easing pressure on foreign exchange and reducing the country’s exposure to global supply shocks.

Even while operating at around 85% utilisation, the facility has been supplying over one-third of national petrol demand, according to data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

However, intermittent disruptions at the RFCC have capped petrol output at various points, prompting regulators to temporarily suspend fuel import tariffs to avoid supply gaps.

Analysts say the current maintenance window once again highlights the delicate balance between meeting immediate fuel needs and investing in long-term refining efficiency.

Limited production continues during downtime

During the maintenance period, the refinery is expected to continue producing limited petrol volumes through its reformer unit.

Other secondary units, including the hydrocracker, will remain active, ensuring the continued supply of diesel and aviation fuel.

Dangote Refinery management has also assured the public that there will be sufficient product availability through the holiday season, helping to cushion the impact of the temporary slowdown.

Market Ripples and the Road to 700,000 bpd

Beyond Nigeria, the shutdown is already being felt across regional markets. Traders are positioning for tighter West African supply, while clean tanker rates have edged higher as European refiners prepare to fill potential gaps.

Analysts believe any temporary loss of export momentum could quickly reverse if the upgrade delivers the expected capacity boost.

A successful ramp-up to 700,000 bpd by early 2026 would mark a decisive shift, strengthening Nigeria’s role as a refining hub for Africa and further reducing its historic dependence on imported fuel.

Aliko Dangote announces plans to make refinery biggest in the world. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

In many ways, the pause underscores a new reality for Nigeria’s refining revival. The focus is no longer on starting up, but on fine-tuning for scale, resilience, and long-term dominance.

