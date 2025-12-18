Several filling stations, including NNPC, Ardova, AA Rano, and Bovas, have reduced petrol prices, with MRS now selling at N739 per litre

NNPC reduced price by N35 in Lagos, while in Abuja the outlets are selling N70 cheaper

The price cuts follow Dangote Refinery’s reduction of its gantry price to N699 per litre, with plans to ensure fuel does not exceed N740

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has once again reduced its petrol pump price, just 48 hours after making previous adjustments.

The new price reflects increased competition among marketers since Dangote Refinery’s reduction of its petrol gantry price to N699 per litre.

NNPC new petrol price

Checks by Legit.ng showed that NNPC retail outlets reduced petrol pump prices in Lagos and Abuja as of Thursday, December 18.

In Lagos, petrol is now selling at N840 per litre, representing a N35 reduction from the previous price of N875.

In Abuja, the pump price dropped to N835 per litre from N915, representing a change of N80.

Several other filling stations have also made changes in the pump price. The most notable is by MRS which now sells at N739 per litre from previous rate of N910 in Abuja and N890 in Lagos. While Ardova filling station has reduced pump price to N840 per litre.

Also, AA Rano reduce price in Abuja to N840 from N910, and Bovas to N865 from N910, representing reductions of between N45 and N171 per litre.

Dangote Refinery had earlier reduced its gantry price from N828 to N699 per litre, marking one of 20 adjustments the company has made in 2025 alone, reflecting ongoing efforts to align fuel prices with market realities and support consumers.

Dangote petrol price

Billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote had said at the start of the week that the new prices would be strictly enforced across all stations in the country purchasing fuel from the refinery, Punch reports.

“Starting Tuesday, MRS will begin selling petrol at N739 per litre. We will definitely enforce that low price. You won’t buy petrol at N970 per litre again."

Industry watchers say the recent reduction by filling stations could ease the financial burden on motorists while encouraging competition among downstream operators.

More high-priced fillings stations are expected to align their rates in the coming days.

The adjustment is good news for Nigerians, who stand to benefit from lower pump prices, especially at stations that have quickly responded to Dangote’s gantry price review.

Depots slash fuel prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that after Dangote Refinery lowered its petrol price, several private depot operators have started reviewing their rates for marketers.

Market checks indicate that current depot prices across the country now range between N702.50 and N820 per litre.

The lower ex-depot costs are beginning to filter through to retail outlets, with MRS stations now dispensing petrol at N739 per litre.

The reduction in depot prices has started to reflect at retail pumps.

