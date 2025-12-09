Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerians To Pay More To Buy Dollar, Pound, Euro As Currency Market Traders Adjust Exchange Rates
Money

Nigerians To Pay More To Buy Dollar, Pound, Euro As Currency Market Traders Adjust Exchange Rates

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • The naira depreciated slightly in the official market against the United States dollar due to rising year-end forex demand
  • The parallel market was also challenging for the naira, with traders quoting new exchange rates for the dollar, euro, and pound
  • The CBN intervened in the market with $100 million in FX sales to stabilise liquidity and ease demand pressures

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria’s currency weakened marginally at the official foreign exchange market on Monday, closing at N1,451.86 per dollar, compared to N1,450.43/$ recorded last Friday.

Data from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) published by the Central Bank of Nigeria showed that the naira traded between an intra-day high of N1,457 and a low of N1,450.25 during the session.

Traders adjust naira exchange rate against US dollar
Dollar demand put pressure on naira in the forex markets Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

On Monday, the naira also closed mixed against other major currencies. It weakened against the euro to N1,689.17/€1, but gained slightly against the pound to N1,934.75/£1.

Read also

CBN releases new exchange rate, injects $100 million to stabilise naira

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

At the GTBank forex desk, naira slipped by N3 to trade at N1,458/$, while the black market remained unchanged at N1,465/$.

Naira performance in FX markets

The slight depreciation continues a trend of mild volatility observed in recent weeks, with traders attributing the movement to increased foreign exchange requests ahead of Christmas and year-end business obligations.

Market participants say liquidity remains stable but sensitive to shifts in dollar supply, particularly from foreign portfolio investors and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s interventions.

Analysts noted that the naira has traded within a narrow band since the beginning of December, signalling gradual adjustment rather than sharp swings.

“The market is responding to seasonal pressures while waiting for more policy direction from monetary authorities."

Also. AIICO Capital, in its monthly report, stated volatility peaked mid-november following U.S. policy sanctions on Nigeria, triggering capital outflows despite favourable rating outlook and ongoing CBN reforms, Punch reports.

Read also

CBN, traders announce new naira to dollar exchange rate

It was observed that the current pressure is a spillover from November, when geopolitical tensions and rising dollar demand slowed the naira’s previous recovery

Traders expect the naira to trade within a band of N1,443 and N1,450/$ this week in the official market, supported by improved supply and festive inflows, although year-end demand is still expected to exert pressure.

Already, the CBN has intervened with $100 million in FX sales to authorised dealers to boost liquidity.

Official market weakens, black market stable.
Naira dips slightly as year-end dollar demand climbs. Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

Naira in black market

At the parallel market, the naira traded at N1,490/$, indicating a slight divergence between official and informal market trends.

Abdullahi a trader, gave the latest exchange rate as follow:

"We buy dollars at N1,475 and sell at N1,490, buy pounds at N1,965 and sell at N1,990, buy euros at N1,690 and sell at N1,725, with rates adjusting to demand"

Reserves hit $45bn

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s external reserves have exceeded the $45 billion mark, reaching $45.04 billion, according to the latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Read also

CBN releases new FX rate as naira falls, gap widens between official, black markets

This level marks one of the country’s strongest reserve positions in the past six years, matching the previous peak recorded on July 23, 2019, when reserves also stood at $45.04 billion.

ATTENTION: Help Shape the Future of Legit.ng — Leave Feedback and Win Copywriting Course Access.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
CBN - Central Bank Of NigeriaNaira
Hot:
Izzy ogbeide Victor osimhen Bamidele olumilua university Local government First bank