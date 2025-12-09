In the past 10 years, Nigeria stock market has experienced a massive growth and resurgence, expanding by more than 320%

Nigeria’s equity market has been on a long, powerful run. Since 2015, the Nigerian Exchange has expanded by more than 320 percent.

The All-Share Index, which once hovered around 34,000 points, crossed 145,000 points several times in 2025.

While the broader economy grew at a slower pace, several listed companies outperformed expectations, delivering returns that turned early investors into millionaires.

Here is a breakdown of the top 10 stocks that recorded over 1,500 percent growth in the last decade.

Presco Plc – 5,818 per cent

Presco leads the pack with a decade-long surge that turned it into a billion-dollar company.

Its share price shot from N24.5 in 2015 to N1,450 in 2025. Revenues rose nearly 1,900 percent, while net income jumped over 3,200 percent.

Strong palm oil demand and solid expansion strategies kept Presco far ahead of the curve.

Okomu Oil Palm – 4,508 per cent

Another palm oil giant, Okomu Oil, delivered a 4,508 percent return. Revenue expanded from N9.7 billion in 2015 to more than N130 billion in 2024, while profit after tax climbed from N2.7 billion to N40 billion.

Its consistent 42 percent annual growth places it among Nigeria’s most reliable long-term performers.

NEM Insurance – 3,977 per cent

NEM Insurance stood out in the financial sector with a jump from N0.65 to N26.5 per share.

The company’s profits rose from N713 million to over N29 billion within the same period. Its earnings per share have grown more than fortyfold, reflecting strong underwriting and investment performance.

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company – 2,734 percent

NAHCO rose from N3.76 in 2015 to N106.5 in 2025. Its profit after tax grew by more than 2,200 percent in the decade.

According to an analysis by BusinessDay, the jump in aviation activity and improved operational efficiency helped push its earnings per share from N0.34 to N6.60.

Transcorp Hotels – 2,616 per cent

Transcorp Hotels transformed into Nigeria’s largest hospitality group, recording a leap from N5.8 to N157.5 per share. Its gross earnings expanded from N14 billion to N70.1 billion, and the company now commands a valuation of over a billion dollars.

Transcorp – 2,594 percent

The group parent, Transnational Corporation, followed closely with a rise from N1.52 to N40.95.

Its energy and hospitality subsidiaries helped push it to an all-time high in early 2025, positioning the conglomerate as one of the market’s strongest long-term winners.

Wema Bank – 1,790 percent

Wema Bank delivered exceptional returns, rising from N1 to N18.9. The bank’s interest income grew almost tenfold, and total assets expanded from N396.7 billion to N3.59 trillion after securing a national banking licence.

Its digital banking push also strengthened investor confidence.

Eunisell Interlinked – 1,632 per cent

Operating in the electrical manufacturing segment, Eunisell Interlinked’s share price rose from N4.21 to N72.9. Its biggest gains came between 2023 and 2025, driven by demand for cables, transformers and industrial components.

Vitafoam Nigeria – 1,525 per cent

Vitafoam moved from N5.41 to N87.9, supported by strong revenue growth from N17.2 billion to N82.6 billion.

The company has maintained steady expansion across its product lines and captured a larger share of the consumer goods market.

NASCON – 1,505 per cent

NASCON, part of the Dangote Group, closed the list with a surge from N6.22 to N99.8. Its revenue grew 744 percent, while net income climbed from N2.1 billion to N15.6 billion. Its seasoning and salt products continue to dominate households nationwide.

These ten stocks show how strategic business growth, sector strength and long-term demand can turn ordinary shares into decade-long success stories on the NGX.

